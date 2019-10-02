Supertech Group to Deploy Infor LN Within 6 Months

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Jebel Ali, Dubai-based Supertech Group has chosen Infor LN enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to help transform its sales, engineering, distribution and after-sales support operations. The six-month implementation, for 80 users across its operations in the Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and India, will be managed by Infor partner Piersoft.

Supertech Group is one of the leading businesses in the Middle East and India for the supply of industrial products and services in the fields of oil & gas, petro-chemical, food & beverage, power-generation, primary steel, automotive, marine & shipping and general Industries.

Supertech Group has been using another reputable ERP solution over the past decade. This system was sufficient for basic distribution functionality. But growth and diversification for Supertech Group has meant evolving into a more value-added service provider designing, building and installing customized solutions for customers. Supertech Group needed a more modern solution that could also handle the complexities of discrete manufacturing. Infor LN was chosen for its superior industry-specific functionality — which was demonstrated internationally — and the proven expertise of the joint Infor and Piersoft team.

"We are a family-run business, and we are proud of our structure, which encourages effective decision making throughout the business, without the typical bottlenecks of a stakeholder-controlled business," said Deepak Odhrani, managing director, Supertech Group. "This means our decision to choose Infor LN was a team decision encompassing our users right up to the chairman. Also, we see Infor LN providing a better structure to our work, giving users a more workflow-driven environment instead of them using their own work-arounds or exploiting loopholes, which was commonplace with the old system. Infor LN will help make them more productive, and we'll all spend less time hunting information or seeking approvals and reapprovals. Ultimately, we'll be able to spend more quality time with our customers, designing and implementing complex, custom-built solutions for them."

The Infor LN deployment by Piersoft commenced in September and is expected to go live in February ready for testing ahead of Supertech Group's new financial year in April 2020.

Infor LN was also chosen for its end-to-end advanced functionality. One of the capabilities that stood out for Supertech Group was the ability to capture and manage product warranty information, which is essential when Supertech Group customers visit for quality audits. Infor LN also provides excellent integration between the engineer-to-order cycles as well as sales and finance processes. It will also help in the supply chain, as Supertech faced challenges on inaccurate stock valuations due to variations in pricing methodologies across various warehouses. With the flexibility of LN to handle multiple stock valuation methods, stock values will become much more accurate.

"We are looking forward to using Infor LN to help enhance the level of overall control and efficiency in our repairs, refurbishing and maintenance businesses especially since the work is done at various sites and also in-house," concludes Jitendra Odhrani, joint managing director, Supertech Group. "Further, the ability to plan and track such jobs better while using our resources optimally is something we can even leverage to gain some competitive advantage."

"Successful projects are largely down to great teamwork between all parties," said Jonathan Wood, Infor GM in the Middle East & Africa. "We look forward to working with our proven partner Piersoft to fully translate Supertech Group's unique requirements into reality."

About Supertech Group

For more than 45 years, Supertech Group is one of the leading business houses in the Middle East for the supply of industrial products and turn-key solutions, maintenance and repair services in the fields of oil & gas, petro-chemical, food & beverage, power-gen, primary steel, automotive, marine & shipping and general industries. It stocks nearly 50,000 line items from some of the most renowned manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai with strategically located branches based in Dubai/Northern Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Oman and India.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

