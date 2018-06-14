Supertramp's Roger Hodgson, The Enduring Voice And Composer Of The Biggest Hits, Begins 'Breakfast in America' World Tour

Roger Hodgson

11:10 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roger Hodgson, known for all of the classic Supertramp mega-hits that he wrote, composed and sang, embarks on a new world tour that kicked off June 12 in Austria and ends on November 18 in Vancouver. With venues selling out quickly, it is amazing how his timeless songs and Roger's mesmerizing performances continue to connect in powerful ways to  bring fans everywhere back for more year after year.

Supertramp's Roger Hodgson
Supertramp's Roger Hodgson

The enduring appeal of Hodgson's compositions - songs like "Give a Little Bit," "The Logical Song," "Dreamer," "Take the Long Way Home," "Breakfast in America," "It's Raining Again," "School," "Hide in Your Shell," "Fool's Overture," "Had a Dream" and "In Jeopardy," continues to thrill and be celebrated by multi-generations, creating yet another sold out tour.

Roger Hodgson co-founded the legendary group almost five decades ago. Album sales now exceed 60 million. Their hugely successful album Breakfast in America will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year. Touring consistently to packed and appreciative  audiences worldwide, Hodgson continues to be honored by critics and fans alike for his music and performances as well as his philanthropy.  

Roger on tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMLNeSbtVN0

Roger Hodgson Official Sites  
http://www.RogerHodgson.com 
https://www.Facebook.com/RogerHodgson 
https://www.Twitter.com/RogerHodgson 
https://www.YouTube.com/RogerHodgson 
https://www.Instagram.com/RogerHodgson

ROGER HODGSON
2018 Tour Dates:

Click HERE for VIP* Packages on Roger's Store

EUROPE
Jun 12  Festung Kufstein, Austria
Jun 14  Volkshaus, Zürich, Switzerland SOLD OUT! VIP*
Jun 15  Festi'neuch - Neuchâtel Openair Festival, Switzerland TICKETS
Jun 16  Le Forum de Liège, Liège, Belgium SOLD OUT! VIP*
Jun 17  Stone Free Festival at The O2, London, England TICKETS
Jun 21  OverOslo Festival, Oslo, Norway  SOLD OUT!
Jun 22  Wrightegaarden, Langesund, Norway TICKETS
Jun 24  Grieghallen, Bergen, Bergen, Norway TICKETS VIP*
Jun 26  Luxor Theater, Rotterdam, Netherlands SOLD OUT!  VIP*
Jun 28  Koninklijk Theater Carré, Amsterdam, Netherlands SOLD OUT! VIP*
Jun 29  Koninklijk Theater Carré, Amsterdam, Netherlands SOLD OUT! VIP*
Jun 30  RETRO C TROP Festival, Tilloloy, France TICKETS

CANADA and USA
Jul 13  Sugar House Casino, Philadelphia, PA, USA SOLD OUT! VIP*
Jul 14  Spyglass Ridge Winery,  Sunbury, PA, USA TICKETS VIP*
Jul 15  American Music Theatre, Lancaster, PA, USA TICKETS VIP*
Jul 17  Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Annapolis, MD, USA SOLD OUT! VIP*
Jul 18  Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ, USA TICKETS VIP*
Jul 20  Les Grandes Fetes TELUS in Parc Beausejour, Rimouski, Canada  TICKETS 
Jul 21  La Fete du Lac des Nations Festival, Sherbrooke, Canada TICKETS
Jul 24  Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, San Diego, CA, USA TICKETS VIP*
Jul 25  The Pacific Amphitheatre, Costa Mesa, CA, USA TICKETS 
Jul 27  Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino, Coarsegold, CA, USA TICKETS VIP*
Jul 28  Snoqualmie Casino, Snoqualmie, WA, USA TICKETS VIP*

EUROPE
Aug 9  Sildajazz International Jazz Festival, Haugesund, Norway TICKETS
Aug 11  Summar Festivalurin, Faroe Islands, Denmark TICKETS
Aug 14  Calle de la Plaza do Toros, Alicante, Spain TICKETS
Aug 16  Tio Pepe Festival, Jerez de la Frontera, Spain SOLD OUT!
Aug 17  Plaza do Toros de Ubeda, Úbeda, Spain   TICKETS
Aug 18  Cap Roig Festival, Palafrugell, Spain SOLD OUT!
Aug 20  Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau, Bonn, Germany TICKETS  VIP*
Aug 21  Open-Air Parkbuhne im Clara Zetkin Park, Leipzig, Germany TICKETS VIP*
Aug 23  Stadtpark Open Air, Hamburg, Germany TICKETS VIP*
Aug 24  Amphitheater, Hanau, Germany TICKETS 
Aug 25  Seaside Festival, Spiez, Switzerland TICKETS
Aug 26  Weserwiesen Open-Air, Beverungen, Germany TICKETS VIP*
Aug 28  Musical Theater, Bremen, Germany SOLD OUT! VIP*
Aug 29  Giebener Kultursommer, Giessen, Germany TICKETS
Aug 31  Sauerlandpark, Hemer, Germany TICKETS
Sept 1  Rosengarten, Mannheim, Germany TICKETS VIP*
Sept 2  Zeltfestival Ruhr, Bochum, Germany TICKETS
Sept 4  Kurpark Classix, Aachen, Germany TICKETS
Sept 6  Kultur & Kongresszentrum Liederhalle, Stuttgart, Germany TICKETS VIP*
Sept 7  Munich Philharmonic, Munich, Germany TICKETS VIP*
Sept 8  Berlin Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany TICKETS VIP*

CANADA and USA
Oct 26  Grand Theatre, Québec, Canada SOLD OUT! VIP*
Oct 27  TD Place, Ottawa, Canada TICKETS VIP*
Oct 29  Theatre St-Denis, Montréal, Canada TICKETS VIP*
Oct 30  Place des Arts, Montréal, Canada SOLD OUT! VIP*
Oct 31  Theatre St-Denis, Montréal, Canada TICKETS VIP*
Nov 2  Casino Rama Resort & Casino, Rama, Canada TICKETS (on sale June 16)
Nov 3  Casino Rama Resort & Casino, Rama, Canada TICKETS (on sale June 16)
Nov 6  Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Milwaukee, WI, USA TICKETS VIP*
Nov 7  Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Milwaukee, WI, USA TICKETS VIP*
Nov 8  Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Milwaukee, WI, USA TICKETS VIP*
Nov 9  Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Milwaukee, WI, USA TICKETS VIP*
Nov 12  River City Casino & Hotel, St. Louis, MO, USA TICKETS VIP*
Nov 13  River City Casino & Hotel, St. Louis, MO, USA TICKETS VIP*
Nov 15  Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, Calgary, Canada TICKETS VIP*
Nov 16  River Cree Resort & Casino, Enoch, Canada TICKETS VIP*
Nov 17  River Rock Casino Resort, Vancouver, Canada TICKETS VIP*
Nov 18  Hard Rock Casino, Vancouver, Canada TICKETS VIP*

Roger on tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMLNeSbtVN0

There are few vocalists instantly recognizable from the first few bars of a song but Roger Hodgson is certainly one of that unique group. The singer/songwriter of Supertramp, his voice is as unmistakable as the distinct keyboard sound of his early hits.
The Times- London, Review from The Royal Albert Hall Concert

Overjoyed grins and rhythmic claps, accurate whistling and enthusiastic screams of jubilation accompanied with the voice that brings goosebumps through his work. At the end, the completely enthused listeners didn't want to let the world star go.
Aachen Nachrichten, Bernd Büttgens

Beautiful. That's the word that just keeps popping into your head when watching Roger Hodgson perform. Whether it's the melodic complexity of his songs, the harmonies he weaves with his band, the lyrics that sweep you away or his ability to still command the incredible upper range of his voice, beautiful was what kept coming to mind over and over again during his performance. 'Breathtaking' might also apply. 'I want more' certainly would.
Mesa Classic Rock Music Examiner, Ten Hansen

From his fingers came the magic melodies that flowed from the heart, and as I believe: touched hearts. There was a special bond between the artist and the audience. There was something genuinely mystical about it. Something that only happens when dealing with real art. Beautiful show.
Blog Nawiedzonego, Andrzej Gwoździk

Media contact
Linda Tyler, Harmonic Management,  HarmonicManagement@me.com 
Shakti Shivaya, Harmonic Management,  Shakti@RogerHodgson.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supertramps-roger-hodgson-the-enduring-voice-and-composer-of-the-biggest-hits-begins-breakfast-in-america-world-tour-300666206.html

SOURCE Roger Hodgson

