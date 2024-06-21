supertri and Varlo Sports Unite to Disrupt and Ignite the Growth of Triathlon

CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varlo Sports , a leader in sports apparel innovation is pleased to announce its multi-year strategic partnership as supertri's Official Global Apparel Provider.

Supertri is the new name and vision for Super League Triathlon, delivering fast, technical and tactical racing featuring the world's best athletes. For 2024, supertri is expanding into North America with two League events in Boston and Chicago as part of a five-stop global race series that will see professional triathletes racing in a team format on spectator-friendly 1-mile courses.

Varlo is thrilled to outfit supertri's professional League athletes with its Summit line of triathlon suits, meticulously crafted to blend speed and comfort to empower athletes to reach their personal bests. Varlo will also design and produce supertri's technical merchandise apparel line, to be sold online and at League events.

Age group athletes can join in the excitement and race in supertri's 2024 events at the Chicago Triathlon, the largest urban triathlon in the United States, Legacy Long Beach Triathlon on the course of the 2028 LA Olympics, the Boston Triathlon, as well as the 2025 New York City Triathlon.

Ed Chang, Varlo's Chief Operating Officer, commented that "we are incredibly proud to partner with supertri as a fellow disrupter sharing a vision to grow the sport through innovative products that excite and engage spectators and participants alike. This collaboration strengthens Varlo's commitment to empower all athletes to conquer the goals of tomorrow by expanding our global reach through supertri's broadcast distribution partners and substantial online viewership audience."

supertri CEO and Co-Founder, Michael D'hulst, said "At supertri, our vision is to 'Inspire The Competitor In Everyone' and Varlo is the ideal partner with our mutual missions to make triathlon thrilling, inclusive, and accessible to athletes at every stage of their journey, from newcomers to seasoned competitors. It is a very exciting time for supertri and a huge year for short course triathlon. Together with Varlo, we cannot wait to amplify the momentum for race formats that are genuinely spectator and broadcast friendly, reshaping the sport."

About Varlo Sports:

Established in 2019, Varlo Sports has emerged as a formidable presence in triathlon, cycling, and multisport by crafting high-performance apparel for athletes of all sizes, genders, religions, and abilities. At Varlo, we understand that every pedal and every stride is more than just a motion - it's a declaration of dedication, community, and the pursuit of excellence in conquering the goals of tomorrow.

About supertri:

supertri is the innovative and entertaining professional closed league formats that redefined the sport, delivering fast, technical and tactical racing featuring the world's best athletes competing in teams on stadium-like courses. supertri E is one of sport's most innovative and award-winning formats which blends real life and virtual racing, and which featured at the IOC's Olympic Esports Week. Its supertri E World Triathlon Championship in partnership with World Triathlon crowns official Esports triathlon World Champions. It has an additional brand pillar which delivers some of the biggest short course triathlon participation events in the world and has raised millions for charity.

