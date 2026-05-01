SuperTruth Launches Sean's Friends Donor Advised Fund and Commits That the Company Will Never Profit From Children

Founding tenet, not future arm. First grant directs proceeds to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; all future SuperTruth revenue from pediatric work to flow back into the fund.

PHILADELPHIA, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperTruth, the healthcare data verification company building the proof layer for AI in medicine, today launched Sean's Friends, a donor-advised fund administered through Fidelity Charitable, established at the company's founding rather than as a philanthropic arm spun up once the cap table demands one. The company is also committed to directing any revenue it earns from work involving children's hospitals or pediatric data back to Sean's Friends to fund pediatric research, children's hospital systems, and families navigating rare disease diagnoses.

Bobby Hill and his son Sean, whose pulmonary diagnosis inspired the founding of Sean's Friends. Sean is the reason the fund exists.

Sean's Friends serves both sides of the problem. Families facing a rare disease diagnosis and the financial weight that comes with it can request support directly. Researchers and children's hospitals doing the work without adequate funding can apply for grants. Donors who want to close the gap can contribute. The fund was built for all three.

Sean's Friends has issued its first grant to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), directed to the NICU and pulmonary research teams that have cared for the son of SuperTruth co-founder Bobby Hill. The announcement is timed to Hill's 35th birthday.

"This is a founding tenet of the company, not a future arm," Hill said. "Most healthcare companies wait until they have the right amount of extra profit to spin up a philanthropic arm that checks a governance box for pharma. We are doing this on day one, before the money is in the door, because the order matters. Giving is the tenet. Profit follows the tenet, not the other way around."

"I made my father a promise in a hospital room. He died because a PET scan result disappeared into a system with no mechanism to surface it. Bobby nearly lost Sean to the same failure: a rare diagnosis buried in data that no physician could connect or trust. We built SuperTruth because unverified data in healthcare is not a technical problem. It has a body count. Sean's Friends exists because the work has to extend beyond the company. Every child deserves what Sean has," said Jason Snyder, Co-Founder of SuperTruth.

The commitment behind Sean's Friends dates back several years, predating SuperTruth's incorporation. Hill and his wife, Casey, first sketched the company's business model around a single question: whether the one-for-one giving model pioneered by TOMS Shoes could be adapted to enterprise software. To learn what that would actually require, the couple accepted an invitation to join the board of Connect Through Cancer, a non-profit where they have served for six years. SuperTruth's commercial architecture and its giving architecture were developed in parallel through that experience over the seven years that followed. Sean's Friends is the operational expression of the founders' original premise: giving belongs in the operating memorandum, not the after-action report.

"Sean has had every advantage a child in his situation could have. Most families navigating a rare disease diagnosis do not," said Hill. "Sean's Friends is about closing that gap. It is about giving every kid a cape and a mask, and giving every parent the funding to do what they need to do: bring their child home, buy the machine, put food on the table, and get a second opinion. That is what this fund exists for."

The decision to launch Sean's Friends on day one was made privately more than two years ago, in the hospital room where Hill's son Sean was first diagnosed. The fund is the public form of a commitment Hill made to himself at the time. "The head of research told us in our diagnosis meeting that most of the dollars funding rare disease research come from parents like us. Parents who are already drowning. That has not stopped running in my head since. The system asks the families with the sickest kids to also be the ones writing the checks that fund the cure. That is not sustainable, and it is not right."

The commitment

Sean's Friends is a 501(c)(3) charitable vehicle administered through Fidelity Charitable (CGF 1424285). Donors contribute on a tax-free basis, the fund grows tax-free, and grants flow outward only to qualified non-profit research organizations. By design, no dollars in the DAF can return to SuperTruth.

The pledge Hill announced today extends the boundary further. Any future revenue SuperTruth earns from work involving children's hospitals or pediatric data, including any commercial proceeds tied to pediatric platforms or partnerships, will be directed back into Sean's Friends to fund the next round of grants.

"We are going to make plenty of money by simply doing our job, solving this problem in every other part of the healthcare ecosystem," Hill said. "We do not need to make money off children. Saying that out loud, on the wire, where everyone can read it, is the point. If anyone wants to look under the hood, every dollar through this DAF is traceable. That is the standard the rest of the industry should be held to."

Why pediatric, and why now

The launch arrives against a backdrop in which pediatric and rare disease research is being squeezed from multiple sides. Federal funding has tightened. Foundations have raised billions and produced limited movement to the bedside. AI companies have raised hundreds of billions while children's hospitals struggle to staff researchers, even in buildings underwritten by named gifts. "This week, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announced a five-hundred-million-dollar donation so its frontier AI models can sit on top of biological data," Hill said. "I am not making that up. The asymmetry is the story. Sean's Friends puts dollars and tools directly into the hands of the people taking care of these kids, with no middleman, no building campaign, no headline donor wing."

Open by design

Sean's Friends accepts contributions from any donor and makes grants to any qualified pediatric research organization or family in need. The fund is not exclusive to CHOP. Hill emphasized that the model is designed for use by other parents, other families, and other hospitals.

"If you are a parent who has lived through a diagnosis and you find yourself in a situation where you could use funds to bring your child home, that is what this DAF is for. If you are a children's hospital or researcher focused on pediatric cases, looking for grant funding to simply do your job that you are being cut from funding to do, or asked to do without funding and with handcuffs on your data, that is what this fund is for. On the flip side, if you want to fund research at the hospital that saved your child, this is a vehicle you can use," Hill said. "We will help you set it up. The point is not that this is our fund. The point is that this is a working answer to a problem nobody is solving fast enough."

About SuperTruth

SuperTruth is the proof layer for healthcare AI. The company's Data Trust Index (DTI) is a multidimensional methodology for scoring the quality, consent posture, and provenance of health datasets, delivered through a zero-copy architecture that verifies without moving the underlying data. SuperTruth partners with health systems, payers, and life sciences companies to verify the quality, consent, and provenance of healthcare data at the source without moving the underlying data. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia. Learn more at supertruth.ai.

About Sean's Friends

Sean's Friends is a donor-advised fund administered through Fidelity Charitable (CGF 1424285). The fund supports pediatric research, children's hospital systems, and families navigating rare disease diagnoses. Families in need of financial support and researchers or children's hospitals seeking grant funding are invited to reach out directly at seansfriends.com. Contributions can be made via cash, wire, appreciated securities, mutual funds, or DAF-to-DAF transfer. Crypto contributions (BTC, SOL, ETH, LTC) are accepted with prior arrangement.

Sean's Friends DAF inquiries

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Media contact

Rheanna Crescenzo

215-918-4140

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SOURCE SuperTruth, Inc.