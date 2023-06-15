SupeRun Announces Launch of Innovative 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

News provided by

SupeRun

15 Jun, 2023, 20:35 ET

This versatile machine can be used for running or as an under-the-table walking machine

HOUSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SupeRun, a company dedicated to the creation of professional sports equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of its flagship product, the 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill. The highly anticipated product is being recognized throughout the industry for its efficiency and innovation, and is highly in demand by fitness enthusiasts throughout the US.

The machine can easily be connected to a mobile phone through PitPat (an online competition platform) to track all the data while running. The SupeRun treadmill has a strong and stable construction while maintaining a foldable design, which saves space and is easy to move, making it especially suitable for home use.

Other features include:

  • A wide non-slip running belt, allowing for more space to run or walk
  • Five layers of non-slip running straps and column support significantly reduce impact and provide cushioning for knees, muscles, and joints.
  • A multifunctional LED display and the remote control allow for easy tracking of speed, distance, time, and calories. With no need to manually switch during exercise, the remote control can change the speed or stop the machine.
  • The powerful motor provides a large carrying capacity of up to 300 pounds. The sturdy treadmill allows the user to run up to 7.5 mph and walk up to 3.8 mph.
  • The treadmill arrives fully assembled and can be used right out of the box. The collapsible design and transport wheels allow for better mobility and easy operation, making it perfect for home, apartment, and office use.

Additionally, the treadmill can connect to PitPat, not only enjoying the training course but also allowing the user to compete with running enthusiasts around the world and receive cash rewards as a champion.

For more information about this remarkable new product, visit the website at superuntreadmill.com

About the Company 

With a name derived from the combination of the English words 'super' and 'run,' implying to surpass oneself and pursue the ultimate running goal, SupeRun was founded by a young man who loves running. Having dreamed of participating in a marathon and competing with the best runners in the world since childhood, he insists on training every day and constantly improves his speed and endurance, but finds that running alone cannot achieve his goal. He needs scientific guidance and data analysis to get to the next level.

By studying smart sports technology, he hoped to develop a treadmill that can help runners better monitor their physical conditions, adjust their training plans, and enjoy the fun of running. After years of hard work and innovation, he finally launched the SupeRun treadmill.

By regularly holding various running competitions, SupeRun allows participants to experience the excitement and passion of competitive sports. We hope every runner can break through their limit and enjoy the satisfaction that comes with it.

SOURCE SupeRun

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.