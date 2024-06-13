Supervising Location Manager Sue Quinn to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the 11th Annual LMGI Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) has announced that veteran Supervising Location Manager Sue Quinn will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 11th Annual LMGI Awards on Saturday, August 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. Quinn, best known for her exceptional work on blockbuster films such as "Fantastic Beasts," and the "Harry Potter" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises, will be honored for her outstanding contributions to the film and television industry.

Recognized for her seamless integration of real-life locations with the magical world in almost 40 films, Quinn has been a key figure in the world of Location Management for over three decades, working on some of the biggest and most successful films in Hollywood. Her expertise and attention to detail have helped bring to life iconic locations and settings that have become synonymous with these beloved films.

"Sue Quinn's boundless passion and dedication have left an indelible mark on our industry as a true master of her craft. Celebrating her with this year's LMGI Lifetime Achievement Award honors not just her incredible career, but the lasting inspiration she's given to our industry globally," said LMGI President John Rakich.

In addition to the "Fantastic Beasts," and the "Harry Potter" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises, Quinn's many, varied motion picture/television credits include "Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them" 1, 2, 3, "Notting Hill," "Gambit," "Love Actually," "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," "Gosford Park," "Elizabeth," "Succession," "Dirty Pretty things," and "Watchmen," among numerous others. She received the Producers Guild Award for her work on "Edge of Tomorrow" – the first production to gain permission to land a helicopter in Trafalgar Square.

Quinn's creative eye has set the scene for movie sites around the world, scouting unique locations in China, Brazil, Vietnam, Thailand, Portugal, France, Sweden, Germany, Spain, Italy, Barbados, and more.

During her 30-year career, Quinn has worked with numerous leading filmmakers including David Yates, Mark Mylod, Robert Altman, Woody Allen, Mike Hoffman, Rob Marshall, Guy Ritchie, Shekhar Kapoor and Roger Michell, among many others.

The LMGI Awards, now in its 11th year, honors the creative visual contributions of location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. Outstanding Location Awards are presented in the following categories: Contemporary Film, Period Film, Contemporary TV, Period TV, TV Serial Program/Anthology/Limited Series, Commercials and Film Commissions. Recipients of the Trailblazer, Humanitarian and the Eva Monley Awards will be announced shortly.

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries, dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses, and communities. We promote awareness of the location professionals' place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6) non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers or Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations.

