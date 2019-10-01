Supervisory Board Appoints Martin Fischer to ZF Board of Management

"Dr. Martin Fischer has worked in leading functions with major automotive suppliers for around two decades, many years of which were also spent in the USA. During this time, he gathered extensive experience in electronics," explained Dr. Franz-Josef Paefgen, chairman of the Supervisory Board. "Following his positions in the areas of body electronics, chassis electronics and driver assist systems, he most recently shaped the transformation from conventional to electrified transmissions and as such is very well versed in the challenges facing our industry today."

Dr. Martin Fischer studied engineering at the Technical University in Darmstadt and received his doctorate in the field of electrical engineering from the same university in 1999. Following a graduate program at Siemens Automotive, he took over a range of responsibilities including the product areas of chassis electronics and wireless products at Siemens VDO Automotive, before joining automotive supplier Hella in 2006. At Hella, Fischer held a range of top management roles in the Electronics business - initially in Germany and then from 2007 in the USA.



In 2014, Fischer joined listed U.S. automotive supplier BorgWarner where he served as vice president and general manager of the turbocharger division for Europe and South America. In 2018, he became president and general manager of the group's global Transmissions Systems business unit headquartered in Detroit, USA.

Based in Livonia, Detroit (USA), Dr. Martin Fischer will succeed Dr. Franz Kleiner on the ZF Board of Management from January 1, 2020, and will take over his responsibilities for Electronics and ADAS as well as Active and Passive Safety Systems, the North and South America regions, as well as Corporate Quality. "As a Member of the Board of Management for ZF's U.S. location, Dr. Franz Kleiner made crucial decisions concerning the rapid integration of TRW, acquired in 2015. He therefore made a significant contribution to ZF's corporate success," said Chairman of ZF's Supervisory Board Dr. Franz-Josef Paefgen. "On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to offer my sincere thanks and wish him all the best for this new stage in his life."

ZF is a global technology company and supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. With its comprehensive technology portfolio, the company offers integrated solutions for established vehicle manufacturers, mobility providers and start-up companies in the fields of transportation and mobility. ZF continually enhances its systems in the areas of digital connectivity and automation in order to allow vehicles to see, think and act.



In 2018, ZF achieved sales of €36.9 billion. The company has a global workforce of 149,000 with approximately 230 locations in 40 countries. ZF invests over six percent of its sales in research and development annually.

