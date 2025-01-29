Supervisory Council Meeting for the Lowcountry Graduate Center

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A meeting of the Supervisory Council Meeting for the Lowcountry Graduate Center will be held on Monday, Feb 3, 2025 03:00 PM Montreal, virtually via Zoom Webinar. Access the meeting online: Time: Feb 3, 2025 03:00 PM Montreal

https://cofc.zoom.us/j/91668667911?pwd=rIRTYcT3aTtNxtnmZMAwkGlHeQLre1.1

The meeting will be recorded.

Public Participation: Comments and requests to speak must be received by 5:00 p.m., Friday, January 31st (day before meeting). Written comments will be provided to the board in advance of the meeting and will be acknowledged into the record and summarized. You are encouraged to sign up to speak if you would prefer for your full comments to be heard aloud. 

Public Comment Instructions: Use one of the following methods to submit written comments or sign up to speak at the meeting. Please provide your name, address, telephone number, and meeting date. 1. Email [email protected]; or 2. Call (843)637-9041; or 3. Mail comments to: College of Charleston, Provost Office-Lowcountry Graduate Center, 66 George St., Charleston SC 29424. The meeting agenda, minutes, and previous meeting information is available at: https://www.lowcountrygradcenter.org/about/supervisory-council/

www.lowcountrygradcenter.org
843.637.9041
66 George St. Charleston, SC 29424

SOURCE Lowcountry Graduate Center

