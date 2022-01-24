Superwoman-owned Fantasy Candle Company Mythologie Candles Achieves $3.5 Million in Revenue in 2nd Year With Nominal Advertising

LYNDEN, Wash., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leah released her first solo album Of Earth & Angels in December, 2012 and would go on to collaborate with artistic legends such as Eric Peterson of Testament and Dragonworld, Timo Somers from Delain and Vengeance, Sander Zoer from Delain, Barend Courbois from Blind Guardian and Vengeance, and Troy Donockley of Nightwish.

Mythologie Candles founder, Celtic singer-songwriter Leah McHenry Record-breaking sales without Black Friday slash sales

In 2015, Leah's third album The Quest achieved astounding success in a crowd-funded production by raising nearly $100,000 in weeks through Indiegogo. Leah shifted into medieval and old-world European folk music on her fourth album, Ancient Winter in 2019.

Many of her songs incorporate Gaelic and Latin, and involve folklore, fantasy, and mythological themes that have garnered a steady fanbase of over 50k monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

But there was still something missing from this sagacious woman's life.

Leah found herself creating candles to complement the themes of the pieces she was recording to create a more immersive listening experience. Having experienced allergic and migraine-inducing reactions to many big box store candles, she discovered a boon in her home kitchen: a combination of coconut wax and phthalate-free natural fragrance oils.

The fans went wild. Mythologie Candles was born. With no formal education and five children at home, 37-year-old Leah built a multi-million-dollar business in a matter of months.

The company quickly evolved from hobby to a full-scale production and fulfillment facility in Washington –– just in time for a pandemic to shut down the world.

It didn't stop Mythologie Candles. Achieving nearly $2,000,000 in revenue in just 12 months, the business ended 2021 (their second year) with 3.5 million in revenue.

With a global team of creative content creators, customer care "elves," and production associates hand-pouring the scents Leah custom develops to suit fantasy, folklore, and history inspired themes, fans can't seem to get enough. Within months, Mythologie Candles received more than 2,000 positive reviews.

Meanwhile, Leah is planning the release of her first single in 2 years….and it's going to be epic!

