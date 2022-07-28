SuperWomen in Flash to Host Peer Exchange Event at Flash Memory Summit 2022

Rapid Peer Exchange and Networking Event Sponsored by Intel and Western Digital

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flash Memory Summit (FMS) along with two of their leading sponsors, Intel and Western Digital, is excited to host the fourth annual SuperWomen in Flash event at Flash Memory Summit 2022 . This year's event will include a rapid Peer Exchange – covering everything from Flash technologies to career lessons from the pandemic. Kicking off the session will be the SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award winner, bringing her perspectives on women in the industry and driving more top talent to address the pressing needs of the data driven economy.

During the Peer Exchange, you are guaranteed to meet new, super talented women and men and gain exciting insight to build on your business and career. Participants are paired up for quick, ten minute discussions per topic and then rotate to meet with the next group to continue networking and gathering more knowledge.

The event will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm PT at the Hyatt Regency next to the Santa Clara Convention Center. Come early to enjoy a happy hour and networking. The event is complementary and open to all (and we definitely encourage ALL genders to join).

"The FMS event is a fabulous vehicle for gathering and sharing knowledge. The SuperWomen in Flash builds on its success with executives and up-and-comers sharing their experiences in the industry," says Camberley Bates, Managing Director, Evaluator Group and founder of SuperWomen in Flash. "The ultimate goal is to encourage and help more women to enter and succeed in our marketplace."

The SuperWomen in Flash event presents an excellent opportunity to network, enjoy food and libations, and then explore the Flash Memory Summit exhibit hall to discover the latest advances in Flash memory technology.

Registration not required but appreciated.

About Evaluator Group

Evaluator Group Inc. is dedicated to helping IT professionals and vendors create and implement strategies that make the most of the value of their IT infrastructure and digital information. Evaluator Group services deliver in-depth, unbiased analysis on storage architectures, infrastructures and management for IT professionals. Since 1997 Evaluator Group has provided services for thousands of end users and vendor professionals through product and market evaluations, competitive analysis and education. www.evaluatorgroup.com Follow us on Twitter @evaluator_group

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest event featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems.

