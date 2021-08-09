SuperWorld Partners With Disaster Fighters For NFT Social Impact Project In Augmented Reality

In preparation for hurricane season, Disaster Fighters and SuperWorld are issuing a series of collectible NFT cards representing every Caribbean nation, and available for purchase on the SuperWorld NFT Salon , a marketplace for art, collectibles and digital assets. Using blockchain technology, all NFT sales can be traced from the buyer to the country that benefits, with all proceeds going to CDEMA and local emergency agencies.

Elizabeth Riley, Executive Director at CDEMA says, "Many Caribbean countries have been battling the compound impacts of drought, COVID-19, volcanic eruptions and now the impending hurricane season. With this campaign, we wanted to use an innovative, inclusive approach to ensure that communities are empowered with the necessary plans, information and tools to tackle the disaster impacts that we as a region have been facing."

By purchasing these collectibles, local citizens, along with supporters of the Caribbean and members of the diaspora can actively engage in the region's fight against disasters, and provide immediate funding in the event of a natural disaster.

"I'm honored to see SuperWorld take part in such a broad-ranging and critical initiative," says SuperWorld Co-Founder and CEO Hrish Lotlikar. "Supporting communities in times of crisis aligns perfectly with our mission to build a better world, and our hope is that the NFT drop will help raise both funds and awareness to help mitigate the effects of the hurricane season in the Caribbean."

In addition, some of the biggest names in Caribbean sports, music and entertainment have come together to promote the initiative through communication outreach, including Daren Sammy, (Saint Lucia); Mr. Killa (Grenada); Tafa Mi Soleil (Haiti); Omari Banks (Anguilla), Kieran Powell (St. Kitts and Nevis); along with Dwayne DJ Bravo, Darren Ganga and Stacy Ann King (Trinidad), among others.

And on Thursday, August 12 at 10:00am (CDT) Disaster Fighters and SuperWorld will host a live virtual event on Zoom to kick off the initiative. To register, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckde-vqzkrGtIMvzggoWe3BkAH_l7z9pqX

About SUPERWORLD

SuperWorld is a virtual world in augmented reality (AR), digitally mapped over the surface of the Earth. Plots of SuperWorld land are represented as 64.8 billion non-fungible tokens (NFT) corresponding to real world space. Any user in SuperWorld can explore and create AR content, engage in a virtual real estate marketplace, or buy and sell NFTs in the SuperWorld NFT Salon. To learn more, visit SuperWorldapp.com

Notable investors and advisors include: Draper Goren Holm, Outlier Ventures, SOSV, Capital Factory and Altered Ventures; Stephen Wolfram (creator of Mathematica and Wolfram Alpha), Bob Metcalfe (Inventor of Ethernet & Metcalfe's Law), Robert Scoble (author, futurist), and Nitin Gaur (Head of Digital Assets at IBM).

About DISASTER FIGHTERS

Disaster Fighters is a campaign for disaster prevention and hurricane preparedness in the Caribbean region, developed by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) the regional intergovernmental agency for disaster management in the Caribbean Community, (CARICOM). Its goal is to improve community preparedness and resilience to risks such as hurricanes in the region.

The Disaster Fighters initiative brings together a team of current and former cricketers, regional musical talent, and other influential figures who will disseminate informational messages on fighting the impacts of hurricanes, volcanic eruptions, COVID-19 and other hazards.

SOURCE SuperWorld

