SuperWorld Presents "AMAZONIA," An NFT Art & Social Impact Project In The Amazon Rainforest

The exhibit will take place in two 3D-modeled galleries in AR that have been geo-pinned by the tribes on their respective land in the Amazon rainforest, with all works on sale or for auction as NFTs on in the SuperWorld NFT Salon .

According to SuperWorld Co-Founder and CEO Hrish Lotlikar . "At SuperWorld, our vision is to help build a better world, and a move toward helping indigenous cultures and bringing attention to people in need all over the globe aligns perfectly with our business model. The AMAZONIA project gives people all over the world the perfect opportunity to appreciate digital art in augmented reality, and to affect profound change on the ground."

Proceeds from AMAZONIA will raise funds for and turn a spotlight toward the valuable cultural and artistic legacy of the tribes, while offering a broad lens through which the rest of the world can appreciate and support their creativity--and their struggle.

"We've worked hand-in-hand with the tribes for months to build awareness," says world-renowned artist Patrick Amadon , who helped coordinate and curate the exhibit. "Our hope is that these NFTs will continue to exist as symbols of defiance and preserved history, while people from around the world can visit and immerse themselves in the culture of these great tribes via AR."

Hervé Delhumeau , Founder and CEO of MONOGRAMA, adds: "The AMAZONIA exhibit serves as a groundbreaking use-case scenario of how augmented reality and NFTs can create a positive social impact. As both a vehicle to promote art from different regions and cultures, and as a bridge to connect the physical with the digital worlds, AMAZONIA will raise awareness of the tribal communities, and help efforts to improve conditions in the region."

SuperWorld is a virtual world in augmented reality (AR), digitally mapped over the surface of the Earth. Plots of SuperWorld land are represented as 64.8 billion non-fungible tokens (NFT) corresponding to real world space. Any user in SuperWorld can explore and create AR content, engage in a virtual real estate marketplace, or buy and sell NFTs in the SuperWorld NFT Salon. To learn more, visit SuperWorldapp.com

Founded in 2021, MONOGRAMA is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), and includes global leaders from across the spectrum of the NFT, cryptoart and DeFi ecosystems. The MONOGRAMA initiative fosters social impact projects around the world, with the AMAZONIA project representing its flagship initiative. To learn more, visit Monograma.io

