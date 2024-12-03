Superyacht Charter and Brokerage Company IKONIC Yachts Announces the Successful Sale of the 2024 Benetti 40m Oasis ORENDA

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IKONIC Yachts is pleased to announce the successful sale and its representation of the Buyer in the acquisition of CONTIGO (ex ORENDA), a 40m Oasis yacht from renowned shipyard Benetti. Originally delivered in June 2024, the last asking price of this vessel was €23,950,000.

CONTIGO features a thoughtfully designed interior from Bonetti / Kozerski Architecture D.P.C., accommodating up to 14 guests across six well-appointed cabins. The Oasis 40m offers an exquisite blend of forward-looking design and laid-back luxury, redefining yachting with Benetti's signature Oasis Deck. This pioneering feature extends beyond the traditional beach club concept, creating a seamless connection with the sea and an environment for relaxed, natural living.

Representing Hull 16, CONTIGO is the most optioned Benetti 40m Oasis on the market and will be available for charter when she arrives in the USVI in mid December, 2024.

At IKONIC Yachts, we are committed to transparency and delivering value to our clients. This sale demonstrates our commitment to ethical practices in yachting transactions. The Buyer completed the purchase without physically stepping onboard, showcasing the trust that our clients place in our processes and recommendations.

"We are proud to have facilitated this significant transaction," said AJ Blackmon, CEO of IKONIC Yachts. "This sale highlights our dedication to providing unparalleled brokerage service and delivering innovative financial and operational solutions to our clients."

To inquire about chartering CONTIGO or chartering a Superyacht in the IKONIC portfolio please contact [email protected]. For additional information about Ikonic Yachts and our portfolio of services, please visit https://www.ikonicyachts.com

About IKONIC Yachts

IKONIC marks an ambitious new chapter in the yachting industry, offering a platform inspired by multi-family offices that delivers unique service, performance, and reporting. Our approach is supported by industry-leading asset management and valuation provided by a team of in-house analysts—a first in the industry.

Differentiating ourselves in the industry, IKONIC employs proprietary tools and technology that deliver optimal results for brokerage and charter performance. Our investment-grade analysis offers insights into the true cost of ownership—both with and without charter.

Additionally, our IKONIC charter management program ensures a dependable charter offset, while our retail charter platform presents sophisticated, verified options and itineraries, backed by exceptional service.

