SuperYacht Times Features Bobby Genovese's Storied Feadship, BG Charade

"We are delighted to feature Mr. Genovese and to showcase the fascinating history behind BG Charade , one of the most famous Feadships in the world," says Editor Georgia Tindale, "It's a great example of how much history, warmth and humor is found in the stories of many yacht owners – not something that people outside of the industry realize."

Genovese stated: "What a tremendous honor to have BG Charade featured by Superyacht Times. A big part of the appeal to me when buying her was the incredible history, and knowing Paul Allan and Joe Lewis's love for yachts, I knew she had been well taken care of."

With more than 25 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, Genovese's BG Capital Group is based in the Bahamas with associate management offices in Fort Lauderdale, Barbados, Los Angeles, Toronto and Vancouver. In 2013 Genovese created BG Signature to represent his portfolio of private luxury retreats, yachts and equestrian centers, including the flagship BG Ocala Ranch — a 100-acre, year-round luxury equestrian retreat.

Adding to the BG brand Genovese recently launched BG Life Magazine, an international publication for the BG Signature family of companies and for BG Capital Group's high net worth clientele, which is issued quarterly.

