Supio and YoCierge Expand Partnership to Connect HIPAA-Compliant Medical Record Retrieval Directly Into Supio Agent

New Direct Integration Streamlines Case Building Documentation, Allowing Firms to Order, Receive, and Act on Medical Records Directly Within Supio

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supio, the leading AI platform for plaintiff law, and YoCierge, a legal technology company specializing in medical record retrieval, today announced an integration that brings YoCierge's HIPAA-compliant record retrieval directly into Supio Agent. Attorneys and paralegals can now upload signed HIPAA authorizations and order records without leaving their case workflow, closing one of the most fragmented gaps in plaintiff case building. The integration extends a partnership the companies first announced in January 2026.

Case success depends on quickly and accurately importing validated case documentation, a traditionally labor-intensive and time-consuming process that can introduce costly human error. By integrating YoCierge's knowledge base with Supio Agent, legal teams no longer have to search, retrieve, and import medical records outside of Supio's primary case-building environment. The integration eliminates the need to track record authorizations separately, enter case and patient details multiple times, or search specific status requests across different tools.

The integration advances Supio's FirmOS vision: connecting the systems, data, and intelligence across a plaintiff firm into a single, continuously learning platform. Rather than treating medical record retrieval as an isolated task, Supio Agent can use new information as it enters the case to identify what changed, surface gaps, and determine what needs to happen next. By pairing YoCierge's retrieval infrastructure with Supio Agent, legal teams move toward self-improving integrated workflows that support client advocacy on the highest level. Legal teams upload a signed authorization inside Supio, where it attaches automatically to the record request. YoCierge then retrieves the records through its nationwide provider network. Once records are back, Supio Agent reviews the case and its supporting medical data for undiagnosed injuries, treatment gaps, and missing documentation. When that review surfaces a gap, it can trigger the next record request from within the case itself: retrieve, analyze, detect, retrieve again.

"A case isn't a series of disconnected tasks. As new records, treatment, and evidence emerge, every piece of information should make the firm smarter and the case stronger," said Jerry Zhou, CEO and Co-Founder of Supio. "Bringing YoCierge directly into Supio Agent means new information doesn't just get retrieved. It becomes intelligence teams can immediately put to work."

"Medical records are the foundation of nearly every personal injury case, but obtaining them has remained one of the most fragmented parts of the legal workflow," said George Bessenyei, CEO of YoCierge. "By embedding YoCierge directly into Supio, we're eliminating the friction between requesting records and putting them to work. Firms can move seamlessly from retrieval to analysis without breaking their workflow, helping them build stronger cases faster."

About Supio

Supio is building the FirmOS for modern plaintiff law, connecting the data, workflows, and intelligence that power the legal system of tomorrow. Through Supio Agent, the industry's first end-to-end agentic AI platform, Supio unifies every dimension of a plaintiff practice – from intake through resolution – into a single, continuously improving system powered by firm-wide intelligence. Built with security and compliance at its core, Supio helps firms resolve cases faster, increase settlement values, and scale more efficiently. Supio is backed by Sapphire Ventures, Thomson Reuters Ventures, and other leading investors. To learn more, visit supio.com.

About YoCierge

Founded in 2017, YoCierge provides technology-driven medical record retrieval services to law firms and their clients nationwide. The company retrieves nearly 400,000 medical records annually, helping legal teams obtain records faster and more cost-effectively than traditional methods. YoCierge integrates with leading legal case management platforms, enabling law firms and their clients to order, track, and receive records directly within their existing workflows.

SOURCE Supio