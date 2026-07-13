Supio Reports Landmark First Half of 2026 as Plaintiff Law Moves to Agentic AI

The company launched Supio Agent, the industry's first end-to-end agentic AI platform, expanded its strategic partnership with Thomson Reuters, and strengthened its leadership bench, cementing Supio as the AI platform of choice for plaintiff law

SEATTLE, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supio, the leading AI platform for plaintiff law, today announced monumental growth from the first half of 2026 that redefined what AI can do for plaintiff law firms. The company launched significant product and partner news, and made strategic leadership hires to support the company through its significant growth stage. Since coming out of stealth less than two years ago, Supio has achieved 17X ARR growth, raised $91 million from investors including Sapphire Ventures, Mayfield, and Thomson Reuters Ventures, expanded headcount by more than 150%, and emerged as a category-defining force in legal AI.

Behind those numbers is a categorical shift in the legal industry itself. The industry as a whole has a growing embrace of AI tools, but opportunity remains to deliver firm and client-facing value. Plaintiff firms are no longer asking whether AI belongs in their practice, and they are actively structuring firm operations around it. Supio's tech is not only meeting the market opportunity, but working lock-step with leading plaintiff firms to effectively innovate for the future. In the first six months of 2026, Supio more than doubled its customer base, welcoming notable firms like Finkelstein & Partners, Sears Injury Law, The Simon Law Group, and Mendez & Sanchez.

"Supio is in its own category. It's not only allowed us to get through tasks faster—it's changed how we think through strategy across the whole firm, on every case. And that's the part that actually matters: better-built cases, faster resolutions, and more time with the clients who need us," said John Rainwater, of Rainwater, Holt and Sexton Injury Lawyers.

Category-Defining Products: Supio Agent and Supio Intake

The company's most significant milestone came in May with the launch of Supio Agent, the legal industry's first end-to-end agentic AI platform purpose-built for plaintiff law. Unlike prompt-based AI tools, Supio Agent plans, executes, and delivers finished work, with attorney oversight and approval. It operates at the case, portfolio, and firm level simultaneously, from first call through final case resolution. Supio Agent also learns how each firm works, applies the firm's judgment, and compounds institutional knowledge over time. All of it runs inside a closed, HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II compliant system.

"Using Supio Agent, we've built more than successful case strategies, leveraging our institutional knowledge to shape how we operate and deliver results," said Will Davis, Chief Legal Officer at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers. "The ability to capture, preserve, and apply that knowledge consistently helps us improve how we serve clients across the board, strengthen our operations, and build on what we've learned with every case."

Launched alongside it, Supio Intake brings the same agentic approach to the front door of the firm. An AI agent conducts full intake conversations 24/7—nights, weekends, and holidays—scores every lead against firm-defined criteria, and delivers structured case data directly into a firm's case management system. Because Supio Intake is native to Supio, qualified cases flow straight into the platform with full context intact, so nothing falls through the cracks.

Supio's continued innovation speaks directly to what its customers need to strengthen their efforts before, during, and after case development. Its tools are leveling the playing field for plaintiff legal teams that are traditionally out-resourced.

Expanding and Deepening its Partner Ecosystem

The first half of 2026 generated significant partner innovation and strategic collaboration. In April, Supio expanded its collaboration with Thomson Reuters, becoming the only AI platform for plaintiff law connected to Thomson Reuters Westlaw Advantage, part of CoCounsel Legal, bringing authoritative legal research directly into case workflows so attorneys can move from case facts to validated legal arguments without leaving their work. Together, the companies are using AI to enable attorneys to build research-driven cases faster and with greater accuracy.

Earlier in the year, Supio announced strategic partnerships with Litify and Smokeball, bringing Supio's AI-powered damages capabilities directly into law firms' case management workflows, and YoCierge, pairing AI-powered case analysis with HIPAA-compliant medical record retrieval.

Leadership Announcements for Supio's Next Phase of Growth

To support its growth trajectory, Supio announced three senior appointments in the first half:

Kelli Dragovich as Chief People Officer,

Niki Hall as Chief Market Officer, and

Melissa Graham, longtime COO of Richard Harris Law Firm, as Vice President of Industry

All three leaders have extensive experience scaling companies, through headcount growth and corporate programs, go-to-market strategies, or having a unique perspective on what customers need to deploy new technology, so they themselves are positioned well for scale. With a strengthened leadership bench, Supio has doubled down on its commitment to delivering best-in-class, customer-first innovation and empowering customers to understand how AI can improve their operations and outcomes.

Growth, Together

This year's SupioSphere, the company's annual user conference, served as a launchpad for knowledge sharing. The three-day conference welcomed customers and partners alike, with attendance increasing more than 5X from 2025's event. At SupioSphere, 85% of breakout sessions were led by customers sharing real-world results and hosting candid conversations about what AI transformation demands of firms, and what firms should demand of their technology partners.

"None of this momentum belongs to us alone. It belongs to the firms who trusted us with the work that matters most to their clients," said Jerry Zhou, CEO and Co-Founder of Supio. "Plaintiff law has always been a fight against better-resourced opponents. We take that responsibility seriously, and we're just getting started. We are honored our customers are choosing Supio as a partner in their fight for justice."

About Supio: Supio is the leading AI platform for plaintiff law, purpose-built to help firms fight more powerfully for the individuals and families who need them most. Through Supio Agent, the industry's first end-to-end agentic AI platform, Supio connects every dimension of a plaintiff practice into a single, continuously learning system: from intake through resolution, case intelligence through firm-wide analytics. Designed with security and compliance at its core, Supio enables firms to resolve cases faster, increase settlement values, and grow. Backed by Sapphire Ventures, Thomson Reuters Ventures, and others. To learn more, visit https://www.supio.com/

SOURCE Supio