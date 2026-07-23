Trust, Not Cost, Is Blocking AI Adoption in Plaintiff Law, New Supio Report Finds

Unveiled at Association for Justice (AAJ) 2026 Convention, Supio's State of AI in Plaintiff Law report finds just 30% of firms have deployed AI, even as 73% are optimistic of its value

CHICAGO and SEATTLE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAJ 2026 —Supio, the leading AI platform for plaintiff law, today released The AI Adoption Gap, its 2026 State of AI in Plaintiff Law report, at the Association of Justice's Annual Convention in Chicago. Based on a survey of 207 U.S. personal injury attorneys and firm leaders by research firm Thirdside, the report finds that just 30% regularly use AI, with trust in its output – not cost or complexity – the biggest barrier to adoption.

Key findings from the report:

The adoption gap is real. 78% of firms have engaged with AI in some form, but only 30% have embedded it into regular practice. The rest are experimenting, evaluating, or stalled.

78% of firms have engaged with AI in some form, but only 30% have embedded it into regular practice. The rest are experimenting, evaluating, or stalled. The market is ready. 73% of plaintiff legal professionals are optimistic or excited about AI's role in their practice. Fewer than 1 in 20 are skeptical.

73% of plaintiff legal professionals are optimistic or excited about AI's role in their practice. Fewer than 1 in 20 are skeptical. Trust is the barrier. 99% of attorneys won't use AI-generated content they cannot verify, and 96% are very or extremely concerned about AI output that can't be traced to a source. Seventy-nine percent reject fully autonomous AI, insisting that every output needs to incorporate their judgment and review.

99% of attorneys won't use AI-generated content they cannot verify, and 96% are very or extremely concerned about AI output that can't be traced to a source. Seventy-nine percent reject fully autonomous AI, insisting that every output needs to incorporate their judgment and review. Authoritative legal research is a differentiator. 76% of respondents said that a direct integration with verified and authoritative legal research like Thomson Reuters Westlaw Advantage would increase their confidence in AI output.

76% of respondents said that a direct integration with verified and authoritative legal research like Thomson Reuters Westlaw Advantage would increase their confidence in AI output. The firms that need AI most use it least. Solo and small firms have the most to gain from AI, but have the lowest adoption rates.

Solo and small firms have the most to gain from AI, but have the lowest adoption rates. Attorneys want accuracy before automation. Accurate medical record summaries and source-level traceability were the most-wanted outcomes (71% each), ahead of faster drafting or caseload relief.

The findings arrive at a moment of acute pressure for plaintiff firms. Three-quarters of firms surveyed report operating at or beyond capacity, and 42% say case volume regularly exceeds what their team can handle, with 57% needing a week or more to produce a demand letter—the core revenue event in a plaintiff case.

"The data challenges the assumption that attorneys are hesitant to embrace AI," said Ron Carson, CEO of Thirdside. "With nearly 80% of personal injury firms showing strong interest and skepticism sitting at just 5%, the appetite is clearly there. The bottleneck is trust. Lawyers don't need convincing on AI's potential. They need certainty that the output is bulletproof. Whichever platform delivers that level of accuracy will dominate the market."

What this means

Firms want AI, but are struggling with deploying solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows and deliver trusted and verifiable outputs. The research points to a clear opportunity for Agentic AI and toward a system that you can delegate work to, grounded in authoritative legal research, with lawyers still reviewing outputs and actions at key moments.

"Unverifiable AI doesn't help attorneys win cases; it slows down and complicates work that's already racing a tight timeline, and that can cost the people counting on their firm real settlement value," said Niki Hall, CMO of Supio. "What this research confirms is something we hear from firms every day: they're ready for AI, but trust has to be earned fact by fact, and key to trusting AI is the knowledge base. That's what changes outcomes for clients and builds firms that truly maximize the benefit of AI."

The report also highlights the rising cost of unverifiable AI: court sanctions for AI-generated hallucinations have grown from $5,000 in 2023 in 2023 to $59,500 by late 2025, with errors in multiple documented cases passing through associate and supervisor review undetected. General-purpose AI tools—the most widely used category in plaintiff work at 54% adoption—produce confident output with no source attribution.

By focusing on real-world and specific case challenges, Supio continues to deliver AI solutions built on trust, through both native innovation as well as critical integrations with trusted and authoritative legal sources. Most recently, Supio announced the latest in its partnership with Thomson Reuters Westlaw Advantage, part of CoCounsel Legal. It builds on an already strong partnership between Supio and Thomson Reuters.

The full report, The AI Adoption Gap: Why AI Interest Isn't Becoming AI Impact, and What the Firms That Get It Right Are Doing Differently, is available now for download

For more information, please reach out to Supio here for a demo, or visit the company's AAJ booth at #328-330.

Methodology: Online survey of 207 U.S.-based personal injury legal professionals, fielded by Thirdside. Respondents were recruited through opt-in professional research panels with screening for role, firm type, and plaintiff practice focus. Supplemented by Stanford RegLab research, court sanctions records, and carrier AI platform documentation.

About Supio: Supio is the leading AI platform for plaintiff law, purpose-built to help firms fight more powerfully for the individuals and families who need them most. Through Supio Agent, the industry's first end-to-end agentic AI platform, Supio connects every dimension of a plaintiff practice into a single, continuously learning system: from intake through resolution, case intelligence through firm-wide analytics. Designed with security and compliance at its core, Supio enables firms to resolve cases faster, increase settlement values, and grow. Backed by Sapphire Ventures, Thomson Reuters Ventures, and others. To learn more, visit https://www.supio.com/

About Thirdside: Thirdside is a strategic market research and positioning firm that helps B2B technology leaders validate market dynamics, sharpen value propositions, and accelerate growth. Through rigorous primary research and expert buyer insights, Thirdside turns complex market signals into actionable strategies for high-growth software and technology companies. To learn more, visit https://www.thirdside.com

SOURCE Supio