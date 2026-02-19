Supio Launches AI-Powered Features to Cut Case Prep Costs and Strengthen Settlement Leverage

New capabilities automate case sync, ledger creation, and exhibit assembly- giving firms defensible numbers and stronger leverage in settlement negotiations.

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supio, the leading AI platform transforming how personal injury firms advocate for clients, announced today the launch of new capabilities designed to streamline case preparation and maximize settlement outcomes: Instant Ledger, Tabular Analysis (Beta), Knowledge Bases, and the new Exhibit Builder.

These updates tackle a core challenge for personal injury law firms: the significant time and resources spent manually reviewing fragmented medical records and case files. Teams must piece together accurate timelines, extract critical details, and then manually transfer that information into case documentation. Now, AI not only helps organize and analyze this data, but also automatically incorporates it into case documents – reducing manual work, improving accuracy, and accelerating case preparation.

Supio's focus on automating data synchronization, creating instant case ledgers, uncovering hidden case value, and generating complete exhibit packages, gives teams the time and clarity they need to build stronger narratives, uncover overlooked leverage, and advocate with confidence.

Key New Features:

Automated Case File Synchronization: Supio now syncs with MyCase and CasePeer to automatically bring new cases and files into the platform. As new records are brought in, Medical Chronologies, Case Signals, and billing information update automatically – eliminating the operational burden of manual file management and keeping all case information current. Legal teams have the peace of mind that data, regardless of where it lives, is accurate and trusted, dramatically reducing the time it takes to find and verify information.

Supio now syncs with MyCase and CasePeer to automatically bring new cases and files into the platform. As new records are brought in, Medical Chronologies, Case Signals, and billing information update automatically – eliminating the operational burden of manual file management and keeping all case information current. Legal teams have the peace of mind that data, regardless of where it lives, is accurate and trusted, dramatically reducing the time it takes to find and verify information. Complete Medical Finance Documentation in Minutes: Supio's Instant Ledger dramatically reduces the time paralegals spend manually entering bills into spreadsheets, calculating adjustments, and double-checking totals. Within minutes, case teams gain a complete financial picture that protects case value — including accurate facility balances and case totals that reflect real-time adjustments and payments, eliminate duplicate charges, and flag unrelated line items. The latest enhancements take it a step further: making a case's critical financial data instantly accessible in Supio's chat and activated, allowing case teams to pull financial figures directly into case document drafts. Attorneys now have seamless access to complete, defensible numbers for settlement discussions.

Supio's Instant Ledger dramatically reduces the time paralegals spend manually entering bills into spreadsheets, calculating adjustments, and double-checking totals. Within minutes, case teams gain a complete financial picture that protects case value — including accurate facility balances and case totals that reflect real-time adjustments and payments, eliminate duplicate charges, and flag unrelated line items. The latest enhancements take it a step further: making a case's critical financial data instantly accessible in Supio's chat and activated, allowing case teams to pull financial figures directly into case document drafts. Attorneys now have seamless access to complete, defensible numbers for settlement discussions. Timely and Advanced Search for Critical Values for Complex Medical Cases: Flowsheets often hold the most important facts in complex injury and medical malpractice cases, but historically required hours of manual review to identify anomalies. Now in beta, Tabular Analysis effectively shrinks the gap between inputting data and data retrieval and insight, helping attorneys prove causation and injury timing by extracting and analyzing tabular medical data. It turns flowsheets into searchable insights that strengthen case strategy.

Flowsheets often hold the most important facts in complex injury and medical malpractice cases, but historically required hours of manual review to identify anomalies. Now in beta, Tabular Analysis effectively shrinks the gap between inputting data and data retrieval and insight, helping attorneys prove causation and injury timing by extracting and analyzing tabular medical data. It turns flowsheets into searchable insights that strengthen case strategy. Firm-Wide Knowledge Base: The new Knowledge Base offering gives every attorney a single, shared library for the firm's most important reference materials, including jurisdictional rules, case law, research studies, playbooks, and templates, and makes them accessible across every case. Attorneys spend less time sourcing the right document or re-uploading files they've used previously and more time on the work that matters most. The firm's best thinking and processes are available to everyone, so even the newest associate works from the same authoritative sources as the most experienced partner — raising the bar across every matter.

The new Knowledge Base offering gives every attorney a single, shared library for the firm's most important reference materials, including jurisdictional rules, case law, research studies, playbooks, and templates, and makes them accessible across every case. Attorneys spend less time sourcing the right document or re-uploading files they've used previously and more time on the work that matters most. The firm's best thinking and processes are available to everyone, so even the newest associate works from the same authoritative sources as the most experienced partner — raising the bar across every matter. Complete Exhibit Packages Available in Minutes: Assembling exhibits has traditionally required hours of manual formatting, stamping, and document re-ordering. Exhibit Builder auto-generates complete exhibit packages from case timelines in minutes with drag-and-drop organization and consistent, customizable Bates stamping. Paralegals now reclaim valuable time to focus on client advocacy and case progress.

"Our mission has always been to accelerate justice for everyone by giving plaintiff attorneys the tools they need to level the playing field," said Jerry Zhou, CEO and Co-Founder of Supio. "Today's announcement marks another step forward in that commitment—making legal processes not only more efficient, but case data more reliable and defensible at critical moments. By turning complex information into actionable intelligence, we enable legal teams to spend more time advocating for their clients."

To learn more, visit Supio's blog: https://www.supio.com/blog

About Supio

Supio is the leading AI platform transforming how personal injury and mass tort law firms advocate more powerfully for individuals and families who often face overwhelming circumstances with limited resources. Built for high-stakes litigation, Supio builds AI that transforms fragmented medical and legal data into a clear, defensible account of harm, closing the critical gaps in personal injury law by structuring complex records, surfacing economic impact, and activating evidence with precision across the entire case lifecycle, from pre-litigation evaluation to trial strategy. Designed with security and compliance at its core, Supio enables firms to resolve cases faster, increase settlement values, and strengthen client trust. Firms rely on Supio's AI-driven document intelligence, advanced case economics, and intelligent drafting tools to operate with greater confidence and leverage in every matter. Supio is backed by leading investors, including Sapphire Ventures, Thomson Reuters Ventures, and others. To learn more, visit https://www.supio.com/

Contact:

Carol Tong

510-304-6139

[email protected]

SOURCE Supio