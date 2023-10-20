Supira Medical's Next Generation Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Device (pVAD) System to be Highlighted in a Live Case and Multiple Sessions at the Upcoming TCT 2023 Conference

Supira Medical, Inc.

20 Oct, 2023, 08:01 ET

Supira's technology features a novel low profile, high continuous flow design that aims to provide full hemodynamic support for high-risk percutaneous coronary interventions (HRPCI) and cardiogenic shock (CS) patients with a single device

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supira Medical, Inc., a Shifamed portfolio company, announced today that the company's percutaneous ventricular assist device (pVAD) will be showcased in multiple sessions, including a live case presentation, during the 2023 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference taking place October 23-26 in San Francisco, CA.

"We are extremely pleased to have the Supira System included in several outlets of the program this year," commented Dr. Nitin Salunke, President and CEO of Supira Medical. "Thank you to the TCT committee for showcasing Supira in a live case presentation where we can demonstrate how our innovative technology's low profile and high continuous flow has the potential to offer significant advantages for physicians and patients requiring hemodynamic support."

Supira Medical will be an exhibitor at booth 2137 and will be participating in the following events at TCT 2023:

Monday, October 23rd – Supira CEO, Dr. Nitin Salunke, will be a discussant during the "Patterns of Use in Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support: Balancing Clinical Needs, Evidence, and Cost" session of the Medtech Innovation Forum at 3:30pm PDT in Presentation Theater 1, Room 205 on Level 2 of Moscone South.

Tuesday, October 24th – Supira System will be showcased in a live case presentation as part of the Coronary Artery Disease II session entitled "Complex PCI with LV Dysfunction; Protected with a Novel Ventricular Assist Device" by live case operators Dr. Alexandre Abizaid, Dr. Fabio S. Brito Jr., Dr. Carlos Campos, Dr. Azeem Latib and Dr. Gagan Singh. The live case presentation from the Instituto do Coracao (InCor) in São Paulo, Brazil will take place at 11:45am PDT in the Coronary Theater, Hall F on the Exhibition Level of Moscone North.

Wednesday, October 25th – Dr. Azeem Latib, Section Head of Interventional Cardiology and Director of Structural Heart Interventions at Montefiore Health Systems will present "Results from the Early Human experience with the Supira Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Device" during the Featured Technological Trends session beginning at 9:08am AM PDT in the Innovation and Clinical Science Theatre, Hall B on the Exhibition Level of Moscone South.

Following the company's first-in-human experience, Supira Medical has expanded its clinical program, initiating a feasibility study in São Paulo, Brazil.

About the Supira System
With a novel low profile, high continuous flow design, the Supira System aims to provide full hemodynamic support for high-risk percutaneous coronary interventions (HRPCI) and cardiogenic shock (CS) patients with a single device. The Supira System features a 10F profile, designed to minimize vascular complications, and multiple sensors to provide real-time accurate monitoring of pump performance.

The Supira System is for Investigational Use only and is not for sale in the U.S. or outside the U.S.

About Supira Medical, Inc.
Supira Medical is a privately held portfolio company of Shifamed, LLC., a highly specialized medical innovation hub founded by serial entrepreneur, Amr Salahieh. The company is focused on developing the next generation percutaneous ventricular assist device for use in high-risk patients undergoing interventional procedures. For more information, visit www.supiramedical.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Katie Arnold
SPRIG Consulting LLC
[email protected]

SOURCE Supira Medical, Inc.

