Suplari Selected as a 2018 TiE50 Winner

"TiE50 has become a global brand that attracts thousands of tech startups worldwide," said Kamal Anand, TiE50 Program Chair. "This year, we screened more than 7400 companies from 28 countries and selected the best-of-breed as our 2018 TiE50 Winners. Our program has gained notoriety over the past decade as a competition run with the highest level of integrity and vigorous screening and judging by domain experts."

"We're honored to be recognized by TiE as a leader and innovator in the procurement and finance AI space," said Nikesh Parekh, CEO of Suplari. "There's a huge opportunitiy to apply artificial intelligence to existing enterprise software systems and data, and to provide actionable recommendations to reduce costs, mitigate risk, and improve compliance. TiE has been fostering entrepreneurship for over 25 years and we look forward working with this incredible community."

About TiE

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals. TiE is the world's largest network of tech entrepreneurs. We are a cohesive global network with a footprint of half million entrepreneurs, enterprise executives, investment professionals, and other accomplished individuals. TiE operates from 60 cities in 16 countries.

About Suplari

Suplari provides an AI-driven insights platform that enables enterprises to achieve what's not humanly possible. Customers realize hard dollar cost savings and effectively manage supplier risk that is today hidden within millions of data points in the enterprise. Suplari connects and unifies disparate supplier data sources and systems and then continuously analyzes millions of supplier and sourcing transactions to generate real-time AI-driven insights on reducing spend, mitigating risk and increasing compliance. Suplari's products are on the cutting edge of AI in procurement and cloud computing. For more information, contact info (at) suplari.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suplari-selected-as-a-2018-tie50-winner-300641643.html

SOURCE Suplari

Related Links

http://www.suplari.com

