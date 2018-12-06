Suplari to Attend Americas Procurement Congress 2019

SEATTLE, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suplari, the pioneering Spend Management and Financial Performance System, will be a sponsor and customer achiever case study presenter at this year's Procurement Leaders Americas Procurement Congress 2019 in Miami, Florida on March 14-15. The event brings together more than two hundred procurement innovators to discuss best practices for procurement ahead of digital transformation.

Join Suplari's Achiever Session: Building The Procurement Organization, Systems and Team Skills for Operational and Strategic Business Impact

Join Suplari, procurement professionals, and industry leaders at America's Procurement Congress to learn new ideas and strategies to successfully accelerate business performance in 2019. The conference will host information-packed sessions that will share insights and new technologies that can help procurement teams drive their digital agenda.

There will be plenty of opportunity to meet and engage with the Suplari team at this conference:

Suplari will host a Leadership Dinner on March 13 for prominent procurement professionals to connect, network, and share ideas. Click here to learn more.

for prominent procurement professionals to connect, network, and share ideas. Click to learn more. Meet Suplari at Booth #4 to learn how we use persistent AI to optimize and cleanse fragmented data in order to conquer the cost-risk-compliance trifecta within the enterprise.

to learn how we use persistent AI to optimize and cleanse fragmented data in order to conquer the cost-risk-compliance trifecta within the enterprise. Join Alberto Sutton , SVP of Marketing for Suplari, hosting Michael Denari , Director of Procurement for Procore Technologies who will be showcased as our achiever customer case study session

Suplari's Achiever Presentation session will be held on March 15 at 10:40 AM EDT, in Breakout Room 1 - EROC II A. Michael Denari of Procore Technologies is at the mid point of his 4-year vision plan to evolve his procurement organization into a sophisticated center of procure-to-pay and sourcing excellence. Along the way he has learned about what works and what doesn't. In the Achiever Session Michael will share details about:

Aligning procurement and CFO priorities, goals and even savings definitions

Achieving wins and a trusted reputation in every department

Refining processes and policies for efficiency and accountability

Building teams skills and responsibilities to create business value

Rolling out the ideal tech stack to support operational efficiency

"The Americas Procurement Congress 2019 is a prestigious event welcoming some of the most progressive procurement professionals," said Alberto Sutton, SVP of Marketing at Suplari "We are looking forward to meeting our Procurement Peers in Miami and sharing how our customers have been gaining control of their spend - the proactive and accountable way."

To register for the conference visit: Americas Procurement Congress .

About Suplari

Suplari is the pioneering Spend Management & Financial Performance System, indispensable for enterprise procurement and finance to optimize the cost-risk-compliance trifecta. CFOs, COOs, CPOs and business leaders alike rely on Suplari to gain better spend visibility and operational agility in order to optimize costs, assure compliance and reduce both risk and fraud. People using Suplari are delighted with their modern and fluid user experience, advanced analytics, and AI-assisted insights algorithms to consolidate vendors, aggregate demand, negotiate contracts and manage supplier performance. Customers from large Fortune 500 to mid-size enterprises have worked with our dedicated success team to get up and running quickly – from connecting their fragmented data to capturing cost savings. With Suplari, category managers, buyers, auditors, financial analysts and anyone with budget responsibility become catalysts of value creation in the spend-accountable enterprise. For more information, contact info@suplari.com.

Contact: Juliet Louw, jlouw@suplari.com

SOURCE Suplari

