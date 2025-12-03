Supper Raises $11M Seed Round to Deliver an AI-Native Data Platform that Makes Data Access Effortless, Fast, and Reliable

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supper , the agentic data platform that removes the agony of accessing company data, today announced an $11 million seed round led by Union Square Ventures (USV) with participation from BoxGroup, Inspired Capital, Torch Capital, and Avid Ventures. The funding accelerates Supper's push to help leaders at high-growth companies get fast, reliable answers to their most important business questions.

Supper is co-founded by Lowell Putnam , who previously founded Quovo (acquired by Plaid), and Andrew Salamon , a co-founder of Hims & Hers; bringing together a track record of building companies with billions of dollars in public and private market exits.

"At fast-growing companies, teams burn hours every week wrangling data — rewriting SQL, chasing definitions, stitching numbers together in Excel they don't even trust. It's a hidden tax that shows up in board decks, team meetings, even one-on-ones," shares Lowell Putnam, Co-founder and CEO of Supper. "Supper cuts that out. You just ask a question, get an insight, and move on. Decisions get faster, trust gets stronger, and everyone stays aligned."

"We built Supper to feel simple on the surface. Behind the scenes, it's incredibly powerful. The platform aggregates and cleanses customers' data, builds out their semantic layer, and maintains data security so anyone can get answers they trust, fast," said Andrew Salamon, Co-founder and President of Supper.

"We see enormous potential in tools that turn data into collective knowledge and sources of trust," said Rebecca Kaden, Managing Partner at Union Square Ventures. "Supper delivers on that vision, and Lowell and Andy's experience as founders makes them the right team to solve the problem."

Business users gain reliable, self-serve access to data, freeing engineering and analytics teams from ad-hoc requests and dashboard work. That time shifts back to product velocity and growth.

"With Supper, our engineering team saves 7–8 hours every week on query requests from our CEO, COO, and GTM teams. It's modernized how we work with data and helps everyone move faster," said the CTO at a Series A SaaS company.

About Supper

Supper is the agentic data platform that knows your business as well as you do. Supper allows fast-growing companies to directly integrate with both SaaS tools and data warehouses, then it cleanses and normalizes data to make it human readable and completely semantic. Supper's agent suite answers critical business questions, builds complex dashboards, and supercharges research projects – allowing data-driven businesses to make faster, smarter decisions. Learn more at supper.co .

About USV

Union Square Ventures is a small, collegial partnership based in New York City. We are generalist investors, working across many sectors and technologies, but with a consistent point of view on how to approach transformative opportunities. Learn more at usv.com

