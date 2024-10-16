SUPPLE Launches the World's First Premium Orthopedic Drink Mix for Joint Health and Performance

NEENAH, Wis., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers seeking truly effective joint support are often left with subpar options—products filled with questionable ingredients and underwhelming results. But SUPPLE is changing that with the introduction of the world's first premium orthopedic drink mix designed for optimal joint health and performance.

SUPPLE Launches SUPPLE DRINK INSTANT for Orthopedic Performance Optimization. SUPPLE Enhances Performance In Just 7 Days — You Can Feel the Difference.

Unlike typical joint supplements that cut costs at the expense of quality, SUPPLE prioritizes clinically effective, high-purity ingredients and delivers real results in just 7 days. The new SUPPLE DRINK INSTANT glucosamine drinkables mix helps consumers stay active and feeling great without the low-quality ingredients or ineffective dosages often found in a popular joint food supplement.

SUPPLE INSTANT is the brainchild of Peter Apatow, founder of SUPPLE and creator of premium joint health supplements.

"We all know the path to a healthier, better-functioning body: improving strength and flexibility, eating right, getting enough sleep, and maintaining a healthy body weight," says Apatow. "Our goal is to create premium, clinically effective joint supplements that help you stay on that path. It was time to course-correct from what many in the joint health industry were doing."

The development of SUPPLE INSTANT took several years, refining its formulation and production process to ensure a drink mix that delivers only high-quality ingredients, backed by strong clinical research, and at effective dosages—without any questionable additives. This dedication to creating a truly premium orthopedic performance drink led Apatow to make several critical decisions.

The SUPPLE Difference: Premium Ingredients, Proven Results

Instead of offering a typical pill, SUPPLE introduced a delicious, mixable joint drink that's easy to integrate into daily routines. Apatow turned to research from international medical organizations such as ESCEO, PANLAR, COCHRANE, and the National Institutes of Health to identify the best ingredients. The findings were clear:

"All chondroitin & glucosamine is not the same, and what's often found in joint supplements is not the high-quality, clinically effective ingredients or dosages that deliver real results," Apatow explains. "We also excluded new fad ingredients with weak or limited research, focusing only on what has been proven to work."

What Sets SUPPLE DRINK INSTANT Apart?

SUPPLE DRINK INSTANT's formula supports joint comfort, mobility, flexibility, and protection with a premium glucosamine chondroitin drink:

European pharmaceutical-grade chondroitin sulfate , used by over 55 million people and trusted by doctors in Europe for over 50 years.

, used by over 55 million people and trusted by doctors in for over 50 years. High-purity, shellfish-free glucosamine drink .

. A high-purity Boswellia serrata AKBA extract , shown to deliver joint relief in just 7 days.

, shown to deliver joint relief in just 7 days. Vitamins C and D3 to support antioxidant protection, muscle function, and bone health.

Additional Benefits of SUPPLE DRINK INSTANT:

Caffeine-free and sugar-free

Sweetened with a Rebaudioside-A extract from the stevia plant

Independently verified by third-party laboratories

Made in the USA with select global ingredients

"For many, joint discomfort means giving up activities they love," Apatow adds. "With SUPPLE drinks with glucosamine, our goal is to help people rediscover movement and live life to the fullest, confident they're using a product backed by real science."

About SUPPLE

SUPPLE offers fast-acting, premium joint health dietary supplements designed to improve comfort, mobility, and flexibility in just a week, while preserving cartilage and optimizing orthopedic performance. With clinically effective doses of high-purity glucosamine chondroitin supplements, and a special Boswellia extract, SUPPLE helps people live healthier, more active lives. Learn more at www.supplebodies.com.

Discover the Difference

Experience the power of premium, clinically backed ingredients for yourself. Visit www.supplebodies.com to learn more and try SUPPLE DRINK INSTANT today.

For more information contact:

Peter Apatow

Founder and CEO

1-866-219-6371

[email protected]

SOURCE Supple LLC