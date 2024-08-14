Supplemental Health Care Releases State of the Company Report for 2024

News provided by

Supplemental Health Care

Aug 14, 2024, 14:52 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC) recently released a State of the Company Report for 2024, marking its 40 years of exceptional service in the healthcare staffing industry. The report provides an in-depth look at SHC's strategic initiatives and achievements as it enters a new fiscal year.

Continue Reading

As a tech-enabled workforce solutions leader in behavioral health, education, and healthcare services, SHC continues to evolve to meet the changing demands of the industry. The State of the Company Report highlights several key areas of focus that demonstrate SHC's commitment to innovation and excellence.

One of SHC's primary objectives is to expand support for the continuum of care by addressing the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in diverse care settings, including home health, schools, and outpatient facilities. This evolution allows SHC to provide comprehensive and tailored solutions to client partners across various sectors.

In addition, SHC is enhancing its high-touch/high-tech experience by utilizing innovative technologies to deliver personalized services. The SHC WeConnect Tech Stack, which leverages AI and other cutting-edge tools to support client partners and 24/7 access to healthcare and school professionals through the SHC WeConnect mobile app.

Furthermore, SHC is focused on providing innovative workforce solutions, such as Direct Sourcing and AI-powered analytics, to help clients effectively manage their staffing needs. These solutions enable SHC to deliver high-quality services while enhancing efficiency and productivity for everyone involved.

Looking to the future, SHC aims to continue making a positive impact in behavioral health, education, and healthcare by offering more skill development opportunities, fostering community engagement, and promoting positive outcomes for all individuals they serve. By prioritizing growth and excellence, SHC is well-positioned to lead the way in shaping the future of workforce solutions.

For more information about Supplemental Health Care and to access the full State of the Company Report for 2024, please visit shccares.com.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students. SHC is proud to deliver world-class service and career options to our clinicians, a range of dynamic workforce solutions to our clients, and a supportive atmosphere to our corporate teams. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

Media Contact:
Alex Acton
[email protected]
770-225-8453

SOURCE Supplemental Health Care

Also from this source

Supplemental Health Care Named Among the Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms for 2024

Supplemental Health Care Named Among the Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms for 2024

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is proud to announce that it has been named one of 2024's Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms and Largest Staffing Firms ...
Integrated Behavioral Health Leader, Supplemental Health Care, Publishes 2024 Report

Integrated Behavioral Health Leader, Supplemental Health Care, Publishes 2024 Report

Supplemental Health Care (SHC), a leading provider of tech-enabled workforce solutions, recently released a report examining the evolution of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics