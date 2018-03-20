Supplemental Health Care's Travel Nursing Division and Local Allied and Nursing Office Named "Best Place to Work"

"We are so honored to win this award this year! We have placed 1st now four times over the last five years, and we truly take pride in our culture and our entire team's professional growth and career development," said Linda McDonnell, Supplemental Health Care's senior vice president of Travel Nursing. "Our workplace culture, as exemplified in our company-wide core values, motivates our office employees to achieve excellence in our daily operations with inspiring energy and enthusiasm. We are delighted to secure this recognition due to our dedicated associates that proudly champion a quality work environment for our recruiters and support staff every day which contributes to our high rate of retention."

The overall Employee Opinion Survey score of 92.41 is 5.41% higher than the average finalists score within the large category which encompassed companies with 100-249 employees. Additionally, 97 percent of employees who did participate in the voluntary survey to help boost Supplemental Health Care to the number one spot in that company category were engaged and satisfied with the current workplace.

"Creating a workplace where employees are excited to come to every day and where they can share in the overall success of the company helps to generate a sense of pride and accomplishment," McDonnell said. "The recognition that flows from the senior management on down through the entire company helps to foster a team atmosphere that is continually growing and evolving. At Supplemental Health Care, our employees work hard to achieve the best results for our clients and have fun doing it."

Supplemental Health Care's Travel Nursing and local Buffalo Nursing and Allied teams include 222 office employees and more than 1,000 nursing and allied professionals.

The "Best Places to Work" competition was facilitated by Quantum Workplace, utilizing employee engagement surveys that assess workplace dynamics across multiple categories including job satisfaction, corporate culture, and professional development. The "Best Places to Work" honorees were showcased in a recent issue of Buffalo Business First.

