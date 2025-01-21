Supplemental Health Care's Vickie Anenberg Named to SIA's Staffing 100 North America 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vickie Anenberg, Chief Operating Officer at Supplemental Health Care (SHC), has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the top 100 most influential individuals shaping the future of the staffing industry in North America. Being recognized on the SIA 2025 Staffing 100 North America list is a testament to Anenberg's dedication to driving market growth and fostering a culture of innovation.

Since joining Supplemental Health Care five years ago, Anenberg has played a pivotal role in expanding the company's focus across the continuum of care. Under her leadership, SHC has launched additional dedicated divisions to expand support for nursing assistants, paraprofessionals, and advanced practice professionals including nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

These divisions have significantly impacted the industry by providing over 300,000 additional care hours across hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and schools in the past year alone. Anenberg's vision and dedication to enhancing care accessibility have positioned SHC as a leader in behavioral health, education, and healthcare staffing.

Anenberg's dedication to the company's 40-year legacy in integrated behavioral health is also notable. She continues to lead initiatives in tech-enabled workforce solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure that Supplemental Health Care remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

