Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market size is set to grow by USD 11.92 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in building and construction activities boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global supplementary cementitious materials market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.92 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.01% during the forecast period. Increase in building and construction activities is driving market growth, with a trend towards environment-friendly cement technology. However, high price of silica fume poses a challenge. Key market players include ArcelorMittal SA, Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Boral Ltd., Carbon Enterprises Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, CR Minerals Co. LLC, CRH Plc, Diversified Minerals Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Elkem ASA, Ferroglobe Plc, Heidelberg Materials AG, Holcim Ltd., Kryton International Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., Shanghai Building Materials Group Co. Ltd., Sika AG, Summit Materials Inc., and Tata Steel.

Global supplementary cementitious materials market 2024-2028

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 11925.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries China, US, India, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Boral Ltd., Carbon Enterprises Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, CR Minerals Co. LLC, CRH Plc, Diversified Minerals Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Elkem ASA, Ferroglobe Plc, Heidelberg Materials AG, Holcim Ltd., Kryton International Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., Shanghai Building Materials Group Co. Ltd., Sika AG, Summit Materials Inc., and Tata Steel

Market Driver

The global construction sector's continuous growth, particularly in infrastructure development, has driven the need for sustainable solutions. Supplementary cementitious materials like fly ash, ferrous slag, and silica fume have revolutionized cement technology. With the increasing demand for bricks and cement, eco-friendly and cost-effective alternatives are essential to balance economic interests and environmental concerns. One such alternative is low-carbon cement (LC3), an environmentally-friendly option to ordinary Portland cement. LC3, which consists of calcined clay and limestone, reduces clinker reliance, lowering energy consumption and CO2 emissions. This cement technology is gaining popularity globally, including in India, where its adoption benefits both the cement industry and the environment. LC3 offers several advantages: extending limestone mine production by 45-65%, increasing reserves' life beyond 50 years, and reducing CO2 emissions by up to 31%. The production of over 250 million tons of LC3 annually will decrease CO2 emissions by approximately 79.5 million tons each year, doubling every 10-15 years as cement production increases. These factors contribute to the growth of the supplementary cementitious materials market in MEA during the forecast period.

The Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs) market is experiencing significant growth due to its role in enhancing the sustainability and performance of concrete in various sectors.

Market Challenges

Silica fume is a crucial component in the production of concrete for various construction projects, including buildings and infrastructure development. Condensed silica fume, which can replace Portland cement by up to 15% by mass, enhances concrete properties such as compressive strength, bond strength, and abrasion resistance. However, the higher cost of silica fume, ranging from USD400 to USD1,000 per ton in the US, compared to Portland cement, increases construction expenses. In India, where silica fume availability is limited, prices range from USD150 to USD800 per ton. The APAC region's supply-demand imbalance for silica fume will influence the supplementary cementitious materials market growth. Major silica fume producers like China, Bhutan, and Norway export to countries such as Russia and Germany, impacting global market dynamics.

The Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials. However, the industry faces several challenges that require innovative solutions.

Segment Overview

This supplementary cementitious materials market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Fly ash

1.2 GBFS

1.3 Silica fume Application 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial

2.3 Industrial Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fly ash- Fly ash, a fine-gray powder obtained as a by-product from coal combustion at thermal power-generating stations, is the most commonly used pozzolan for cement and concrete applications. This material, consisting mainly of silicon dioxide, aluminum oxide, and iron oxide, is extracted during coal combustion and collected as a by-product by exhaust gases. The environmental concern of fly ash degradation due to large volumes generated is significant. Cement production's primary pollutants include particulate matter (PM), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and nitrogen dioxide (NO2). By adding fly ash to the concrete mixture along with cement, the quantity of cement needed is reduced, and environmental pollution is lowered. Fly ash's primary applications include concrete, fire bricks, and road construction. Its use in concrete provides benefits such as increased durability, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and weight reduction due to the low weight of fly ash. In 2023, the fly ash segment dominated the global supplementary cementitious materials market, driven by strong demand from the construction industry. The increase in construction activities, particularly in developing regions, and the preference for eco-friendly substitutes are major factors fueling market growth. Urbanization in developed economies like Japan, the US, the UK, and Germany, as well as developing economies like India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, and the UAE, has led to large-scale projects using fly ash in substantial quantities. As a result, the fly ash segment is expected to witness significant growth, driving the expansion of the global supplementary cementitious materials market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials.

Market Research Overview

The Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs) market continues to grow as the construction industry seeks more sustainable and efficient building materials.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Fly Ash



GBFS



Silica Fume

Application

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

