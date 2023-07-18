Supplementary Cementitious Materials market size to grow by USD 12,041.8 million from 2022 to 2027|Use of fly ash promoted by the government in APAC boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The supplementary cementitious materials market size is estimated to increase by USD 12,041.8 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.57%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The addictions therapeutics market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below -

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market - Segmentation Analysis

This supplementary cementitious materials report extensively covers market segmentation by type (fly ash, GBFS, and silica fume), application (residential, commercial, and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the fly ash segment is significant during the forecast period. One of the most widely used pozzolans for cement and concrete applications is fly ash. Fly ash is mainly a fine-grey powder consisting of silicon dioxide, aluminum oxide, and iron oxide. Due to the increasing demand from the construction industry, fly ash was the most dominant segment in the global supplementary cementitious materials market in the year 2020. Furthermore, as there is an increase in construction activities especially in developing economies, it is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the global supplementary cementitious materials market growth during the forecast period.

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing promotion by the government encouraging the use of fly ash is expected to drive the supplementary cementitious materials market growth during the forecast period. The Portland cement aggregate which is mainly used in concrete is a byproduct of burning coal in thermal power plants due to its pozzolanic properties. Thus, the hydrated fly ash in concrete acts as a synthetic pozzolan due to the presence of components like calcium hydroxide and water. As a result, it improves the strength of the concrete over time. Additionally, there are wide applications of fly ash in the construction industry. Factors such as the rapid growth of the construction industry in several developing economies such as India are significantly fuelling the high demand for fly ash. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the supplementary cementitious materials market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Environment-friendly cement technology is a primary trend in the supplementary cementitious materials market during the forecast period. Several governments across the globe have undertaken many initiatives to encourage infrastructure development due to continuous global economic growth. But, sustainable infrastructure development is a significant challenge faced by these construction industries. Thus, the wide use of materials such as fly ash, iron slag, and silica fume in construction resulted in significant changes in cement technology. There is a growing need for bricks and cement in construction projects which shows the importance of environmentally friendly and affordable construction material options such that environmental considerations are not compromised for economic benefits. As a result, there is an increasing demand for environment-friendly cement technologies, which in turn is expected to drive the supplementary cementitious materials market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Limitations on the overuse of fly ash are a significant challenge hindering the supplementary cementitious materials market growth during the forecast period. Fly ash is widely used in the construction industry to minimize the water content of concrete without reducing its workability, which enhances its usability. But, on the other hand, it comes up with certain limitations. The use of large quantities of fly ash can result in slower concrete strength development and prolonged setting time, which are mostly common in cold weather conditions. Additionally, low-grade quality fly ash can also enhance the permeability of concrete and damage buildings and other construction projects. As a result, there is a declining adoption of fly ash in the construction industry and end-users are looking for potential alternatives. Hence, such limitations are expected to hinder the supplementary cementitious materials market growth during the forecast period.

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market - Regional Analysis

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC is estimated to account for 50% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main factors for the growth of the supplementary cementitious materials market in APAC is the increase in construction activities in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors which in turn is fuelling the need for cost-effective and quick-building solutions. As a result, there is rapid adoption of these materials across industries in the APAC region. These materials are widely used in the tourism industry, especially in building frameworks for restaurants, hotels, and resorts. Furthermore, factors such as the rising per capita income and the growing standards of living have further fuelled the demand in the region due to the rapid growth of the residential and commercial sectors such as multi-family buildings, malls, tech parks, and retail stores. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the supplementary cementitious materials market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the supplementary cementitious materials market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the supplementary cementitious materials market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the supplementary cementitious materials market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of supplementary cementitious materials market vendors

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12041.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.16 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Argos Ltd., Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Boral Ltd., Carbon Enterprises Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, CR Minerals Co. LLC, CRH Plc, Diversified Minerals Inc., Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, Ferroglobe Plc, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Kryton International Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., Shanghai Building Materials Group Co. Ltd., Sika AG, and Tata Steel Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

