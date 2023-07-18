Supplementary Cementitious Materials market size to grow by USD 12,041.8 million from 2022 to 2027|Use of fly ash promoted by the government in APAC boosts the market growth - Technavio

18 Jul, 2023, 20:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The supplementary cementitious materials market size is estimated to increase by USD 12,041.8 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.57%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The addictions therapeutics market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below -
ArcelorMittal SA, Argos Ltd., Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Boral Ltd., Carbon Enterprises Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, CR Minerals Co. LLC, CRH Plc, Diversified Minerals Inc., Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, Ferroglobe Plc, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Kryton International Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., Shanghai Building Materials Group Co. Ltd., Sika AG, and Tata Steel Ltd. Download Sample
Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market - Segmentation Analysis
This supplementary cementitious materials report extensively covers market segmentation by type (fly ash, GBFS, and silica fume), application (residential, commercial, and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The market share growth by the fly ash segment is significant during the forecast period. One of the most widely used pozzolans for cement and concrete applications is fly ash. Fly ash is mainly a fine-grey powder consisting of silicon dioxide, aluminum oxide, and iron oxide. Due to the increasing demand from the construction industry, fly ash was the most dominant segment in the global supplementary cementitious materials market in the year 2020. Furthermore, as there is an increase in construction activities especially in developing economies, it is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the global supplementary cementitious materials market growth during the forecast period.
Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market - Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
The increasing promotion by the government encouraging the use of fly ash is expected to drive the supplementary cementitious materials market growth during the forecast period. The Portland cement aggregate which is mainly used in concrete is a byproduct of burning coal in thermal power plants due to its pozzolanic properties. Thus, the hydrated fly ash in concrete acts as a synthetic pozzolan due to the presence of components like calcium hydroxide and water. As a result, it improves the strength of the concrete over time. Additionally, there are wide applications of fly ash in the construction industry. Factors such as the rapid growth of the construction industry in several developing economies such as India are significantly fuelling the high demand for fly ash. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the supplementary cementitious materials market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Trends
Environment-friendly cement technology is a primary trend in the supplementary cementitious materials market during the forecast period. Several governments across the globe have undertaken many initiatives to encourage infrastructure development due to continuous global economic growth. But, sustainable infrastructure development is a significant challenge faced by these construction industries. Thus, the wide use of materials such as fly ash, iron slag, and silica fume in construction resulted in significant changes in cement technology. There is a growing need for bricks and cement in construction projects which shows the importance of environmentally friendly and affordable construction material options such that environmental considerations are not compromised for economic benefits. As a result, there is an increasing demand for environment-friendly cement technologies, which in turn is expected to drive the supplementary cementitious materials market during the forecast period.
Major Challenges
Limitations on the overuse of fly ash are a significant challenge hindering the supplementary cementitious materials market growth during the forecast period. Fly ash is widely used in the construction industry to minimize the water content of concrete without reducing its workability, which enhances its usability. But, on the other hand, it comes up with certain limitations. The use of large quantities of fly ash can result in slower concrete strength development and prolonged setting time, which are mostly common in cold weather conditions. Additionally, low-grade quality fly ash can also enhance the permeability of concrete and damage buildings and other construction projects. As a result, there is a declining adoption of fly ash in the construction industry and end-users are looking for potential alternatives. Hence, such limitations are expected to hinder the supplementary cementitious materials market growth during the forecast period.
Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market - Regional Analysis
The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.
APAC is estimated to account for 50% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main factors for the growth of the supplementary cementitious materials market in APAC is the increase in construction activities in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors which in turn is fuelling the need for cost-effective and quick-building solutions. As a result, there is rapid adoption of these materials across industries in the APAC region. These materials are widely used in the tourism industry, especially in building frameworks for restaurants, hotels, and resorts. Furthermore, factors such as the rising per capita income and the growing standards of living have further fuelled the demand in the region due to the rapid growth of the residential and commercial sectors such as multi-family buildings, malls, tech parks, and retail stores. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the supplementary cementitious materials market growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the supplementary cementitious materials market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the supplementary cementitious materials market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the supplementary cementitious materials market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of supplementary cementitious materials market vendors
|
Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.57%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 12041.8 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.16
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key countries
|
US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ArcelorMittal SA, Argos Ltd., Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Boral Ltd., Carbon Enterprises Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, CR Minerals Co. LLC, CRH Plc, Diversified Minerals Inc., Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, Ferroglobe Plc, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Kryton International Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., Shanghai Building Materials Group Co. Ltd., Sika AG, and Tata Steel Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global supplementary cementitious materials market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global supplementary cementitious materials market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Fly ash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Fly ash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fly ash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Fly ash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fly ash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 GBFS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on GBFS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on GBFS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on GBFS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on GBFS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Silica fume - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Silica fume - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Silica fume - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Silica fume - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Silica fume - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ArcelorMittal SA
- Exhibit 116: ArcelorMittal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 117: ArcelorMittal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: ArcelorMittal SA - Key news
- Exhibit 119: ArcelorMittal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: ArcelorMittal SA - Segment focus
- 12.4 Argos Ltd.
- Exhibit 121: Argos Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Argos Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Argos Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 BASF SE
- Exhibit 127: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 128: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 130: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 12.7 Boral Ltd.
- Exhibit 132: Boral Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Boral Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Boral Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Carbon Enterprises Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Carbon Enterprises Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Carbon Enterprises Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Carbon Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 CEMEX SAB de CV
- Exhibit 138: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview
- Exhibit 139: CEMEX SAB de CV - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key news
- Exhibit 141: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: CEMEX SAB de CV - Segment focus
- 12.10 CR Minerals Co. LLC
- Exhibit 143: CR Minerals Co. LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 144: CR Minerals Co. LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: CR Minerals Co. LLC - Key offerings
- 12.11 CRH Plc
- Exhibit 146: CRH Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 147: CRH Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: CRH Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 149: CRH Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: CRH Plc - Segment focus
- 12.12 Diversified Minerals Inc.
- Exhibit 151: Diversified Minerals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Diversified Minerals Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Diversified Minerals Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Dow Inc.
- Exhibit 154: Dow Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Dow Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Dow Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 157: Dow Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Dow Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Ferroglobe Plc
- Exhibit 159: Ferroglobe Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Ferroglobe Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: Ferroglobe Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 162: Ferroglobe Plc - Segment focus
- 12.15 Holcim Ltd.
- Exhibit 163: Holcim Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Holcim Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 165: Holcim Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Holcim Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Sika AG
- Exhibit 167: Sika AG - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Sika AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Sika AG - Key news
- Exhibit 170: Sika AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: Sika AG - Segment focus
- 12.17 Tata Steel Ltd.
- Exhibit 172: Tata Steel Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 173: Tata Steel Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 174: Tata Steel Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 175: Tata Steel Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 176: Tata Steel Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 180: Research methodology
- Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 182: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations
