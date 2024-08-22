Supplements Market size In US is set to grow by USD 18.91 billion from 2024-2028, Rising awareness through social media marketing boost the market, AI Role and Impact, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global supplements market in US size is estimated to grow by USD 18.91 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.78% during the forecast period. Rising awareness through social media marketing is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing participation in sports and fitness activities. However, stringent government regulations poses a challenge. Key market players include Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Amway Corp., Cyanotech Corp., ECNutra, Glanbia plc, GNC Holdings LLC, Gotham Cigars, Herbalife International of America Inc., Liquid Health Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Paragon Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., PipingRock Health Products LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, SDC Nutrition Inc., Superior Supplement Manufacturing LLC, Supplement Manufacturing Partner, and Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Supplements market in us 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Supplements Market Scope In US Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 18919.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Amway Corp., Cyanotech Corp., ECNutra, Glanbia plc, GNC Holdings LLC, Gotham Cigars, Herbalife International of America Inc., Liquid Health Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Paragon Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., PipingRock Health Products LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, SDC Nutrition Inc., Superior Supplement Manufacturing LLC, Supplement Manufacturing Partner, and Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc.

Market Driver

The US supplements market is experiencing growth due to the increasing engagement in sports and physical fitness activities among consumers. This trend is driven by the health benefits associated with regular exercise, such as reduced risk of chronic diseases and improved metabolism. Bodybuilders and athletes, in particular, are turning to supplements like protein powders, bars, and MCT oil to enhance their performance and support their training regimens. MCT oil, an immediate source of energy, is gaining popularity among athletes for its ability to improve endurance during workouts. Brands like 360CUT offer performance supplements containing MCT oil, which are taken before exercise. The focus on maintaining a good physical appearance and overall health is leading to an increase in the number of consumers using supplements. This trend is expected to continue, driving the growth of the supplements market in the US during the forecast period.

The US supplement market is thriving, with a focus on balanced diets and functional foods. Direct-to-consumer delivery and online shopping are popular trends, making nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, and sports nutrition products more accessible than ever. Consumers seek out dietary supplements for immune support, digestion, and health outcomes. Liquids, enzymes, and consumer base supplements are in demand. Transparent sourcing, scientific integrity, and eco-friendly practices are essential for health-conscious consumers. Personalized nutrition trends drive the market, with proactive well-being maintenance and health investments. Natural ingredients, sustainable practices, and eco-friendly packaging are key. Regulatory oversight is crucial to ensure scientific integrity and protect against misleading marketing. Smart devices, data connectivity, and integration are shaping the future of the industry. Economic performance and environmental responsibility remain important considerations. Dietary deficiencies and immune support continue to drive demand, with a growing emphasis on pharmaceutical counterparts and regulatory compliance.

Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The supplements market in the US faces significant challenges due to stringent government regulations. Vendors must adhere to rules regarding permits, new player entry, residual management, and expiry dates, enforced by authorities like the FDA. For instance, the FDA issued warning letters to DBM Nutrition, ICF International, Top Secret Nutrition, Applied Untrivial, and SDC Nutrition for selling supplements containing picamilon, which fails to meet the definition of a dietary supplement due to its synthetic origin. The FDA sets guidelines on the types and quantities of ingredients, labeling requirements, and manufacturing and distribution processes. Compliance with these regulations is a complex task, limiting new player entry and hindering product innovation. This regulatory pressure slows down the production process, potentially impacting market growth in the US supplements industry during the forecast period.

The US supplement market faces several challenges in the areas of healthy diet and nutritious meals, with many consumers turning to additional supplements for vitamins, minerals, omega fatty acids, probiotics, botanicals, and other ingredients. The market caters to various segments, including general health, cardiac health for adults, women, athletes, and the Over-the-Counter segment for self-directed health care. E-commerce and online retailers play a significant role, while medical practitioners recommend supplements for gastrointestinal disorders, immunity-related issues, bone health, folic acid deficiencies, and heart health. Geriatric consumers also form a significant customer base. Supplements come in various forms, such as tablets, capsules, soft gels, powders, gummies, and liquids. Brands offer vitamins, branded vitamins, herbal supplements, gummy supplements, and specific supplements like Vitamin D, herbs, glucosamine, fish oils, and Vitamin D. As the population ages and health and wellness awareness grows, the demand for supplements continues to increase.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This supplements market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Vitamins

1.2 Sports nutrition

1.3 Herbal and botanical supplement

1.4 Meal replacement supplement Distribution Channel 2.1 Retail outlets

2.2 Online stores Geography 3.1 North America

1.1 Vitamins- The vitamin supplement market in the US is experiencing growth due to various factors. The geriatric population in several states, including Alaska, North Dakota, and Minnesota, relies on vitamin D supplements during winter and fall due to reduced sunlight exposure and increased risk of bone damage. The preference for multivitamins is high due to their perceived benefits and viability. However, certain vitamins, such as folic acid, vitamin B12, and vitamin D, are recommended for specific uses. Folic acid is crucial for pregnant women to prevent neural tube birth defects, vitamin D for people over 65 to combat bone damage, and vitamin B12 for vegans and older adults due to their difficulty in digesting this mineral naturally found in animal products. The cumulative benefits of vitamin supplements have attracted consumers, leading to increased volume sales and revenue generation for vendors. However, the US Preventive Services Task Force's protocol against multivitamin use and herbal supplements may negatively impact sales. To retain customer loyalty, vitamin supplement manufacturers must focus on improving supplement effectiveness. The growing geriatric population and the increasing demand for immunity boosters due to the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to fuel the growth of the vitamin segment of the market during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The supplements market in the US is a thriving industry, catering to various consumer needs from preventive healthcare for senior citizens to sports nutrition supplements for the active population. Self-directed care is a significant trend, with nutraceuticals gaining popularity as an alternative to prescription pharmaceuticals, especially among insurance companies. Labeling violations have been a concern, leading to increased regulatory scrutiny and stricter safety standards. Gummy supplements, tablets, branded vitamins, herbal supplements, vitamins D, minerals, herbs, glucosamine, probiotics, fish oils, and various nutritional supplements in forms of capsules, liquids, powders, vitamins, enzymes are widely available in supplement stores. A balanced diet remains the foundation of good health, but supplements can fill nutritional gaps and support overall wellness.

Market Research Overview

The supplements market in the US is a thriving industry, catering to various health needs of adults, seniors, athletes, and women. Preventive healthcare is a significant driver, with seniors seeking nutraceuticals for age-related conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. The dietary supplements industry includes vitamins, minerals, omega fatty acids, probiotics, botanicals, and more, available in forms like tablets, capsules, soft gels, powders, gummies, and liquids. Labeling violations and safety standards are critical concerns, with product registration and insurance companies playing a role. Heart disease deaths continue to decline due to proactive measures and healthy diet, nutritious meals, and additional supplements. Self-directed care, e-commerce, and online retailers are transforming the industry, with medical practitioners and functional foods also influencing trends. The Over-the-Counter segment includes self-directed health care, with personalized nutrition trends and transparent sourcing gaining popularity. Consumers invest in health and wellness through supplements, with health-conscious individuals opting for organic ingredients and eco-friendly practices. The market encompasses various segments, including general health, cardiac health, and the growing sports nutrition products sector.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Vitamins



Sports Nutrition



Herbal And Botanical Supplement



Meal Replacement Supplement

Distribution Channel

Retail Outlets



Online Stores

Geography

North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio