Supplements Market size in US to grow by USD 17,708.13 million from 2022 to 2027; the increasing number of sales outlets to fuel market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the supplements market in US, and it is expected to grow by USD 17,708.13 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends, and drivers likely to influence the market growth and the overall market environment. Increased online sales are an emerging supplements market trend expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. As retailers emphasize on improving the online shopping experience through efficient online education and targeted marketing, online sales have increased dramatically. Market vendors frequently engage with customers to increase their knowledge of nutrition and health. Hence, such trends are expected to fuel the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Supplements Market 2023-2027

Supplements Market in US 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our supplements market in US report covers the following areas:

Supplements Market in US 2023-2027 : Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing number of sales outlets is a major driver for the supplements market during the forecast period.

There is an increase in the availability of supplement offerings in retail establishments like supermarkets, hypermarkets, and pop-up stores.

Because of the availability of supplement offerings, customer convenience increased significantly. The growing online availability increased the sales of the products.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The rising number of adulteration cases is a major challenge hindering the growth of the supplements market in US during the forecast period.

The supplements market witnesses a rise in the adulteration of supplements, including the use of illegal substances and variations in the composition of the ingredients.

The FDA report states that numerous adulterated products, mostly weight loss, bodybuilding, and sexual enhancement supplements, have been recalled over the years.

Many recalled products contain active ingredients found in prescription medications, such as sibutramine (Meridia).

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Supplements Market in US 2023-2027 : Segmentation

Supplements Market in US is segmented as below:

Product

Vitamins



Sports Nutrition



Herbal And Botanical Supplement



Meal Replacement Supplement

Distribution Channel

Retail Outlets



Online Stores

The market share growth by the vitamins segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. Various consumers take vitamin supplements to provide their bodies with essential nutrients because of the cumulative advantages of vitamin products. Thus, the volume of sales has increased, which has helped the vendors generate more revenue. For instance, Folic acid is advised for women who are planning to become pregnant. This helps prevent neural tube birth defects. Vitamin D is given to people who spend more time indoors to make up for the lack of sunlight. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Supplements Market in US 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Supplements Market in US, including some of the vendors such as Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Amway Corp., Cyanotech Corp., ECNutra, Glanbia plc, GNC Holdings LLC, Gotham Cigars, Herbalife International of America Inc., Liquid Health Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Paragon Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., PipingRock Health Products LLC, SDC Nutrition Inc., Superior Supplement Manufacturing LLC, Supplement Manufacturing Partner, Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc., and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Supplements Market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Akorn Operating Co. LLC - The company offers supplements in the form of capsules for weight loss, pre workout, muscle building, protein, sexual health, and health and wellness under its subsidiary called HiTech Pharma.

The company offers supplements in the form of capsules for weight loss, pre workout, muscle building, protein, sexual health, and health and wellness under its subsidiary called HiTech Pharma. Amway Corp. - The company offers vitamins supplements under the brand called Nutrilite.

The company offers vitamins supplements under the brand called Nutrilite. ECNutra - The company offers supplements in the form of powder for sports, armed forces, child nutrition, fitness, clinical nutrition, and immunity booster.

Supplements Market in US 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist supplements market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the supplements market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the supplements market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of supplements market in US vendors

Supplements Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,708.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 5.78 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Amway Corp., Cyanotech Corp., ECNutra, Glanbia plc, GNC Holdings LLC, Gotham Cigars, Herbalife International of America Inc., Liquid Health Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Paragon Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., PipingRock Health Products LLC, SDC Nutrition Inc., Superior Supplement Manufacturing LLC, Supplement Manufacturing Partner, Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc., and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

