Supplements/OTC/Rx Consumer Trends and Insights Report - Emerging Trends and Opportunities Surrounding Immunity and Digestive Health

Jul 12, 2022, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "10th Edition Consumer Report, Supplements/OTC/Rx Consumer Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher is pleased to present its 2022 Supplements/OTC/Rx (SORD) Consumer Trends Report. The Institute has been tracking supplement usage for the past 20+ years. It is our aim to provide you with the most recent and updated information on how consumers are thinking and behaving with regard to supplements, prescriptions, and over-the-counter medications.
This comprehensive report also seeks to provide insights into how today's consumer is confronting their own health and wellness. In addition, it uncovers the health challenges consumers encounter and how their behaviors and attitudes surrounding supplement usage have transformed, adjusted, and realigned over the past decade in response to the ever-changing and uncertain world.
This report provides perspective on the trends within the supplement industry from a consumer point of view and insights into what may lie ahead.
Companies Mentioned
- Walmart
- Target
- Costco
- Sam's Club
- CVS
- Walgreens
- Amazon.com
- Amazon Prime
- Non-GMO Certified
- USDA Certified Organic
- United States Pharmacopeia
- Fair Trade
- B-Corp
- Underwriters Laboratory
- NSF
Some of the topics covered in the report:
- Emerging trends and opportunities surrounding immunity and digestive health
- The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on condition management and supplement use
- White space opportunities for supplements and condition management
- Issues supplement users encounter when using supplements
- Desire for personalized supplementation
- Importance ratings of supplement attributes
- Willingness to pay a premium for certain supplement attributes
- Plus many others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Database Overview
- Other Databases Used
- Definitions of Groups
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Trends & Opportunities
- Health & Wellness Consumer Segments
- Consumer Segmentation Methodology
- Segment Overview
- WELL BEINGS Snapshot
- FOOD ACTIVES Snapshot
- MAGIC BULLETS Snapshot
- FENCE SITTERS Snapshot
- EAT, DRINK & BE MERRYS Snapshot
- Importance of Daily Supplementation
- Supplement Use for Condition Management
- Supplement Quality vs. Price
- Ranked Importance of Supplement Attributes
- Segment Composition of Supplement User Groups
- Demographic Profile of Segments
2. Supplement Overview
- Importance of Supplementation for Health
- Growth of Supplement Users
- Reasons for Increased Supplement Use
- Reasons for Lapsed or Non-Use
- Trended Use of Supplement Categories
- Trended Size of Light, Medium, Heavy Users
- Level of User Across Demographic Groups
- Household Use of Supplements
- Concerns When Using Supplements
- Need State for Personalized Supplements
- Trended Spending on Supplements
- Use of Specific Supplements
- Supplement Use as Dietary Assurance
- Perceived Nutrient Deficiencies
- Specific Supplement Use in Past 30 Days-Tier 1
- Specific Supplement Use in Past 30 Days-Tier 2
- Growth in Specific Supplement Use
- Growth in Specific Supplement Use across Generations
- Detailed Use of Vitamin D
- Detailed Use of Vitamin C
- Detailed Use of Fish Oil
- The Herbal Landscape
- Trended Herbal Supplement Use
- Use of Supplement Categories by Herbal Users
- Herbal Supplement Users' Orientation Toward Supplements
- Supplement Attribute Importance Among Herbal Users
- Perceived Effectiveness and Safety of Herbals
- Use of Specific Herbal Supplements
- Reasons for Use of Specific Herbals (1 of 2)
- Reasons for Use of Specific Herbals (2 of 2)
- Use of Algae and Seaweed
- Managing Health Conditions
- Belief in Supplements for Condition Management
- Likelihood to Use Supplements for Condition Management-Tier 1
- Likelihood to Use Supplements for Condition Management-Tier 2
- Trended Likelihood to Use Supplements for Emotion-Related Issues
- Growth in Likelihood to Use for Conditions
- Condition Management
- Growth in Conditions Managed
- Effect of COVID-19 on Emotional Issues
- Cross Management of Emotional Issues
- Management of Inflammation
- Blue Light Opportunity
- Methods Used to Manage Conditions - Tier 1
- Methods Used to Manage Conditions - Tier 2
- Growth in Supplement Use to Manage Conditions
- Ranked Order of Methods Used to Manage Conditions
- Non-Use of a Management Method Across Conditions
- Concern about Preventing Conditions
- Prevention Concerns Plotted Against Likelihood to Use
- Ratings of Supplement Effectiveness for Conditions
- Prevention Concern Plotted Against Effectiveness
- Market Opportunities Based on Concern and Effectiveness
- Immune Protection
- Growth in Management of Immune Issues
- Likelihood to Use a Supplement to Manage Immunity
- Change in Supplement Use Due to COVID-19
- Change in Use of Immune Support Supplements
- Specific Supplement Use Among Immune Managers
- Condition Management Among Immune Managers
- Ingredients Perceived as Effective for Immunity
- Supplements Used for Immunity
- Awareness & Use of Mushroom Supplements
- The Microbiome and Whole Body Health
- Management of Digestive Issues
- Importance of Gut Health to Overall Health
- Condition Management Among Digestive Managers
- Condition Managers Managing Digestive Issues
- Likelihood to Use Supplements for Digestive Issues
- Method Used to Manage Digestive Issues
- Change in Use of Digestive Support Issues
- Trended Use of Specific Digestive Supplements
- Use of Probiotics and Prebiotics
- Reasons for Use of Specific Digestive Supplements
- Use of Probiotics for ""Other"" Health Issues
- Supplement Content, Formats & Sourcing
- Preference for Nutrient Fortification from Foods
- Preference for Supplements in Alternative Formats
- Preferred Supplement Formats
- Ranked Order of Preferred Formats Trended
- Importance Ratings of Supplement Attributes
- Growth in Importance of Supplement Attributes
- Concern Over Bioavailability and Absorption
- Importance of Supplement Ingredient Sourcing
- Concern Over False Claims of Ingredients and Benefits
- Importance of ""Natural"" Sourcing
- Importance of Environmental Friendliness on Purchase
- Willingness to Pay a Premium for Sustainable Attributes
- Purchase Influencers, Brand Loyalty and Shopping Patterns
- Recognition and Understanding of Certifications
- Impact of Certifications on Likelihood to Purchase
- Impact of Certifications on Likelihood to Purchase by Generations
- Sources of Influence on Supplement Purchase
- Sources of Influence on Supplement Purchase by Generations
- Physician Involvement in Supplement Discussion
- Desire for More Physician Involvement in Supplement Discussion
- Influence of Social Media Sites on Supplement Purchase
- Supplement Brand Loyalty vs. Price
- Supplement Channel Shopping
- Store Brand vs. National Brand Attitudes
- Retail Store Shopping for Supplements
- Use of OTC and Prescription Medications
- Growth in Use of OTC medications for Specific Conditions
- Trended Use of Sleeping Aids
- Preference for a Supplement Instead of an OTC Medication
- Growth in Use of Prescription Medications for Specific Conditions
- Growth in Use of Prescription Medications for Emotional Issues
- Preference for a Supplement Instead of an Rx Medication
- Attitudes Toward Prescription Medications
- Amount Spent on Prescription and OTC Medications
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46xqs8
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article