Supplier and Contract Manufacturer Management - 2 Day Virtual Training Course

The comprehensive supplier management course is designed to enhance your skills in effectively managing supplier relationships throughout their lifecycle. From supplier identification and qualification to building strong relationships, risk management, continuous assessment, and exit planning, this course covers it all.

Learn how to leverage risk assessment techniques to rank suppliers and minimize the need for extensive audits. Gain valuable insights into determining whether a supplier is suitable for sole sourcing. Engage in practical exercises to create your own customized supplier scorecard tailored to your company's requirements and develop quality agreements that promote clear communication. Walk away equipped with strategies for ongoing supplier process performance monitoring and efficient management of nonconforming incidents and changes.



Learning Objectives:

Understand the benefits of effective supplier management

Learn about the regulatory requirements for supplier management

Understand how to develop a strategy for suppliers based on your supply chain

Be able to analyze the cost of manufacturing vs. purchasing

Understand how to select a supplier or contract manufacturer

Understand the basics of building a supplier relationship

Be able to develop a quality agreement that provides valuable guidance

Learn how to perform risk assessments on suppliers and how to make decisions based on that assessment

Learn how to develop a plan for supplier performance monitoring

Understand how to manage failures and how to work with a supplier for improvement

Understand the methods of supplier assessment and when to apply each

Learn techniques for auditing a supplier and for follow-up and closure of the audit

Learn how to effectively manage supplier exits and the transition to a new supplier

Who Should Attend:

Quality Assurance Personnel & Management

Quality Control Personnel & Management

Laboratory Supervisors

Quality Engineers

Procurement Professionals

Drug Development Scientists

Medical Device Development Scientists

Supply Chain Personnel & Management



Key Topics Covered:



Session 1



Objectives:

The Benefits of Effective Supplier Management

Case studies discussion

Key Components of a Supplier Management Program

Introduction and Objectives for the course

What are your expectations

Understanding Regulatory Requirements and Standards for Supplier and Contract Manufacturer (CM) Management:

United States Food and Drug Association (FDA) regulations and guidances

European Union (EU) directives and guidelines

International Standardization Association (ISO) standards

Examples of regulatory findings

Session 2



The Cost of Poor Quality from Suppliers and CMs:

How to speak management's language

Strategic Management of Suppliers:

Developing a strategic plan based on your company and environment

To Purchase or to Manufacture In-house?

How to handle a make/buy decision

Session 3



Risk Management - A Lifecycle Approach:

Template for a risk assessment

Supplier qualification:

Selecting a Supplier or Contract Manufacturer

Obtaining information on suppliers

Tools for making the selection

How to use your strategic plan to make decisions

When to use a sole source supplier

Session 4



Supplier qualification:

Building a Relationships with a Supplier or Contract Manufacturer

Making your Supplier Quality Agreement a Great Resource:

Quality Agreement Template

Development of a Quality Agreement

Using your Quality Agreement

Session 5



Monitoring Your Supplier's Performance to Reduce Risks and Costs:

Template for a supplier scorecard

Managing nonconforming events

Partnering with a Supplier or CM for Improvement:

Tools for improvement

Session 6



Supplier Assessments:

Desktop assessments

Supplier audits

Handling Supplier Transitions

