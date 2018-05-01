Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg's Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrification Disruption

In his presentation, titled How Not to Get Shocked, Jolted and Fried by the Coming Shift in Automotive Power Sources, Eichenberg will discuss how the coming shift away from internal combustion engines will disrupt a $400-billion market, including many companies in the Michigan and global manufacturing communities.

He will also examine how this shift will affect key automotive systems, create future market opportunities and make new strategic options available to traditional suppliers. For more information on the MMA MFG Forum event, visit: https://mimfg.org/Articles/ArticleId/239.

For 115 years, the MMA has been serving Michigan manufacturers and related industries by providing effective representation at Michigan's Capitol, timely educational seminars; quality and competitive-rate insurance programs, informational e-newsletters and a monthly magazine. The 2018 MFG Forum will guide industry leaders through the emerging issues surrounding Industry 4.0 and offer expert resources to maintain Michigan's manufacturing advantage in the 21st century.

Later this month, Eichenberg also will share his supplier success strategies for capitalizing on the EV trend at the Global Forging Summit, slated for May 24 and 25 at the Crown Plaza Shanghai in Shanghai, China – a center of EV development. There, Eichenberg will address the effects of automotive electrification on the forging industry, which today depends heavily on internal combustion engines and transmissions.

The two-day summit will also host programs on industry policy and regulation updates, raw material development, automotive applications and best practice sharing, as it brings together distinguished experts and industry leaders in discussions about industry trends, industry integration, lightweight automotive forging, and smart and next-generation forging in the industry 4.0.

About Paul Eichenberg Strategic Consulting

Founded in 2015 and based in Novi, Michigan, USA, Paul Eichenberg Strategic Consulting specializes in helping clients develop and execute solutions to the complex challenges facing the global automotive industry in this era of disruption. Eichenberg has 25 years of experience in strategic planning, product management and merger and acquisition activities with Fortune 500 automotive suppliers, including Magna Powertrain, Magna Electronics, PPG Industries and Dura Automotive Systems. Current clients include hedge funds, investment banks, private equity investors and automotive suppliers. For more info, visit: https://chief-strategist.com.

