SupplierGATEWAY Introduces Enhanced Digital Diversity Certification

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplierGATEWAY announces the launch of its diversity certification program Enhanced Digital Certification™ (EDC). EDC is an innovative, fast and inexpensive way for small and diverse businesses to get certified while at the same time exposing them to new opportunities afforded by being on the rapidly growing SupplierGATEWAY network.

As more companies in the private and public sector seek to engage certified diverse suppliers, EDC represents an optimal certification solution for diverse businesses that may have previously opted out of certification due to the cost, complexity or length of existing traditional certification processes.

SupplierGATEWAY's EDC leverages digital technology to provide a fast, reliable and cost-effective process that establishes and certifies majority ownership of a minority or diverse business.

EDC certifies all diverse classifications that apply to suppliers and vendors, including minority-owned, women-owned, LGBT-owned, veteran-owned and disability-owned businesses. The EDC certification can be easily verified by scanning the QR Code on the certificate via a login to the SupplierGATEWAY platform or electronically through an API connection.

The launch of EDC has attracted interest from organizations, including global brands keen to implement initiatives to grow their diverse and inclusive supplier base.

For more information about EDC:

About SupplierGATEWAY:

SupplierGATEWAY is a leading cloud-based, instant-on, low-priced digital supplier management platform, which automates and simplifies supplier and vendor management. SupplierGATEWAY's tools and solutions can be deployed individually or in any combination, and easily integrated with existing AP/ERP infrastructure.

The tools and solutions capabilities encompass Supplier Registration and Enablement, P2P Sourcing & Procurement, Supplier Management, Financial Risk Monitoring, Supplier Compliance Management, Corporate Responsibility / Diversity and Vendor Credentialing.

To learn more, please visit www.suppliergateway.com

