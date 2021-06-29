SupplierGATEWAY Partners With Hello Alice to Promote Small Business Success

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplierGATEWAY and Hello Alice are pleased to announce a partnership to continue promoting the growth of small businesses by leveraging SupplierGATEWAY's Enhanced Digital Certification™ (EDC) to facilitate the certification of small and diverse-owned businesses, which include women, people of color, U.S. veterans, entrepreneurs with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ owners.

Hello Alice's community of nearly 500,000 business owners will have an opportunity to acquire a valid certification of diverse ownership, which provides new business opportunities that may otherwise not be available to them.

"We look forward to bringing this offering to our New Majority owners," said Carolyn Rodz, co-founder and CEO of Hello Alice. "Too often, these owners are excluded from access to opportunities and resources that can positively impact their business. This certification can open doors to many opportunities that these owners have traditionally been denied access to."

The mission of SupplierGATEWAY and Hello Alice align as they look to support the success of small and diverse businesses.

"We have a singular goal of enabling millions of diverse businesses to get certified quickly and inexpensively," said Ade Solaru, CEO of SupplierGATEWAY. "We believe EDC can help jump-start aspirational small businesses in the Hello Alice's community to create the economic impact we all want."

For more information about EDC, please visit the company website at https://www.suppliergateway.com/enhanced-digital-certification/helloalice/.

About SupplierGATEWAY:

SupplierGATEWAY is a leading cloud-based, instant-on, low-priced digital supplier management platform, which automates and simplifies supplier and vendor management. SupplierGATEWAY's tools and solutions can be deployed individually or in any combination, and easily integrated with existing AP/ERP infrastructure.

The tools and solutions capabilities encompass Supplier Registration and Enablement, P2P Sourcing & Procurement, Supplier Management, Financial Risk Monitoring, Supplier Compliance Management, Corporate Responsibility/Diversity and Vendor Credentialing.

To learn more, please visit www.suppliergateway.com.

About Hello Alice:

Hello Alice is a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow. With a community of nearly 500,000 business owners in all 50 states and across the globe, Hello Alice is building the largest network of owners in the country while tracking data and trends to increase the success rate for entrepreneurs. Our partners include enterprise business services, government agencies, and institutions looking to serve small- and medium-business owners to ensure increased revenues and promote scale. A Latina-owned company, founded by Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore, we believe in business for all by providing access to all owners, including women, people of color, veterans, and everyone with an entrepreneurial spirit.

To learn more, visit www.helloalice.com, as well as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

