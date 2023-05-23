Supplier.io Enhances Diverse Supplier Management Solution With Social Impact Capabilities and B Corp Certification Data

News provided by

Supplier.io

23 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplier.io, the premier SaaS provider of supplier diversity data and management solutions, today announced that its industry leading platform now includes new data and filtering capabilities that help companies advance their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives through procurement. The Supplier.io platform now offers:

  • B Corp™ Certification Data: With just under 8,000 B Lab Certified B Corporations across 89 countries, this new set of data within Supplier.io will allow procurement leaders to quickly find companies that meet high standards of verified social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.
  • Social Impact Filtering: Supplier.io now includes filters for customers to track, report, and analyze their spend with companies that have demonstrated social impact. In addition to B Corp Certification data, procurement leaders can easily locate social and local business enterprises, as well as certified Fair for Life, Fair Trade, and Humane enterprises.

According to The Hackett Group's Supplier Diversity Study, ESG continues to be a top focus for supply chain and procurement leaders in 2023. B Corp data within Supplier.io and the new filtering capabilities help companies advance their ESG priorities while also sourcing certified diverse suppliers. 

"Our commitment with Supplier.io is to provide the most accurate and reliable resource to help procurement and supply chain leaders partner with suppliers that exhibit high social and environmental standards," said Aylin Basom, Supplier.io CEO. "By expanding our social capabilities with the inclusion of B Corp Certification data within Supplier.io and new filters, we can help companies easily implement programs and processes for more socially responsible sourcing as part of their supplier diversity and procurement data initiatives."

To earn a B Corp Certification, companies must demonstrate high social and environmental performance, make a legal commitment by changing their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, and exhibit transparency by allowing their performance information to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on www.bcorporation.net.

Learn more about how Supplier.io can streamline your diverse supplier search and request a free demo today.

About Supplier.io

Supplier.io is the leading data, analytics, and SaaS provider of solutions that enable companies to manage, optimize, and scale their supplier diversity programs. Working as a trusted advisor to the Supplier Diversity community, Supplier.io's mission is to support every program by providing innovative and superior end-to-end Supplier Diversity solutions. Equipped with unparalleled data intelligence, superior technology, and expert guidance, Supplier.io's customers can establish and advance their supplier diversity initiatives effectively and strategically. For more information, visit www.supplier.io.

SOURCE Supplier.io

Also from this source

Supplier.io Partners with U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce to Help Companies Source from Military Spouse-Owned Businesses

Supplier.io Enters First-Ever Strategic Partnership with MSDUK to Expand Global Diverse Supplier Database

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.