Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) Announces 2025 Environmental Leadership Award Winners

Representatives from Cummins, Cyclic Materials, Magna, and NTIC / Zerust recognized for environmental leadership

SALINE, Mich., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP), an association of global vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers working together to advance environmental sustainability through the automotive value chain, today announced the recipients of its 2025 environmental leadership awards at its fourth quarter membership meeting hosted at the Toyota Supplier Center in Saline, Michigan.

The SP Awards celebrate leadership and innovation in environmental sustainability throughout the automotive supply chain. The 2025 Awards were presented in four categories: Community Impact, Creativity in Implementing Sustainable Practices, Demonstrating Environmental Innovation, and, Shining Star.

This year's awardees were selected from more than two dozen qualified applications, evaluated by a panel of senior sustainability leaders from Ford, General Motors, Honda, Stellantis, and SP. Applications were scored based on their positive environmental impact, level of innovation, and potential for transferability across the automotive value chain.

Community Impact

The Community Impact Award recognizes suppliers that strive to extend the positive impacts of their sustainability efforts to local communities through outreach and education.

The 2025 award was presented to Cummins for its Cummins Water Works initiative, which advances water security and empowers communities through sustainable, high-impact water projects around the world. Since 2021, the program has delivered more than 8.7 billion gallons of water benefits, reaching 6.3 million people across 21 countries. Cummins was recognized for its commitment to addressing water scarcity through strategic community investments that enhance resilience in the regions where its employees live and work.

Creativity in Implementing Sustainable Practices

The Creativity in Implementing Sustainable Practices Award recognizes suppliers that demonstrate remarkable creativity in implementing environmental sustainability initiatives.

The 2025 award was presented to NTIC / Zerust for its ZeCycle Recycling Program, a new closed-loop solution that transforms used automotive Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor (VCI) plastic packaging into new post-consumer recycled films. The program, developed in partnership with total waste management firm RecycleMax, originated through collaboration within SP and exemplifies how member partnerships can drive tangible circular economy outcomes.

Demonstrating Environmental Innovation

The Demonstrating Environmental Innovation Award recognizes suppliers that deliver outstanding innovation in manufacturing processes or technologies that yield meaningful environmental and economic benefits.

The 2025 award was presented to Cyclic Materials for its pioneering work in enabling large-scale recovery of rare earth elements and critical materials from end-of-life products, including retired electric vehicle motors. Through its proprietary MagCycle℠ and REEPure℠ technologies, Cyclic Materials has developed a solution to recycle the permanent magnets that power all high-performance electric motors from EV to renewable energy systems. Their two-phase recycling process breaks down end-of-life materials into raw elements that can be seamlessly reintegrated into high-performance manufacturing applications, supporting a more sustainable and resilient supply chain.

Shining Star

The Shining Star Award celebrates individual sustainability leaders within SP who demonstrate exemplary leadership and engagement in advancing environmental sustainability programs.

The 2025 award was presented to Anna Mascarenas of Magna in recognition of her leadership in advancing impact-driven environmental conservation programs, including contributions to biodiversity, water stewardship, and renewable energy initiatives. A lifelong outdoor enthusiast, Anna continually seeks new ways to inspire action and foster collaboration to advance conservation outcomes across the industry.

"Each of this year's award recipients exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and innovation that is core to our work in SP," said Kellen Mahoney, Executive Director of the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment. "Their efforts demonstrate new opportunities to advance sustainability across the automotive value chain, from local community engagement to end-of-life material recovery. We're proud to celebrate these members whose work is contributing to meaningful progress in the industry's sustainability ambitions."

About SP

The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) provides a forum for global vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers to work together toward a shared vision of an automotive industry with positive environmental impact.

