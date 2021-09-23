Supply & Demand Chain Executive Highlights BlueGrace Logistics in 2021 Women in Supply Chain Awards

Building internal networks to foster women leaders within the organization has been an ongoing initiative.

BlueGrace recently introduced Women at BlueGrace, an employee-led, forward-thinking women's business resource group formed to empower, grow and advance female professionals through education and leadership opportunities supported by BlueGrace's executive team, employee resource team and diversity inclusion council.

"We've made strides to diversify our leadership across the company to reflect our growing workforce and inclusive culture," said Bobby Harris, CEO of BlueGrace. "We understand the importance of having leaders that reflect the communities in which we live and serve," said Harris.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network. This year's list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

Heatherley added, "I am thrilled to have been selected as a winner in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2021 Women in Supply Chain award. I'm especially proud to represent BlueGrace and all the talented women who contribute to improving supply chain processes day in and day out."

"These women are just absolutely amazing in so many ways. They've re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They've paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter. And, some of these women are young, which means, they're just getting started," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "I'm honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders."

Go to www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of 2021 Women in Supply Chain winners.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps businesses manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers to customers across the country. BlueGrace is based in Riverview, FL, where CEO Bobby Harris was named one of Florida's most influential executives in transportation for 2020. With over nine offices located strategically in major transportation hubs in the U.S., BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its patented technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

SOURCE BlueGrace Logistics

Related Links

http://www.mybluegrace.com

