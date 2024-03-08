Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Amenallah Reghimi as Recipient of 2024 'Pros to Know' Award

This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RegASK , the global RegTech empowering businesses to leverage AI in scaling regulatory and compliance capabilities for life sciences and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries, announced today that its Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), Amenallah Reghimi, has been named as a winner of this year's Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know award. This industry award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This recognition is for the Rising Stars category, which honors young or newer professionals aged 39 and under whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the supply chain network.

Reghimi is a seasoned technology executive with a wealth of experience spanning from customer relations to board management. With a proven track record of transforming organizations into industry leaders, he now channels over a decade of SaaS product innovation expertise into his role at RegASK. In his role as CPTO, Reghimi spearheads efforts to strengthen and scale the platform's AI-driven solutions, positioning the company as a globally trusted regtech partner. RegASK continues to lead the way in regulatory intelligence and compliance innovation, empowering the way life sciences and CPG companies access and action regulatory changes to enhance risk management and process efficiency.

"I'm honored to be named a recipient of this year's Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know award," said Amenallah Reghimi, Chief Product & Technology Officer at RegASK. "I truly believe that this accolade is not just a testament to my achievements but also the collective efforts of our team at RegASK. We have continued to push ourselves to ensure we're providing the most robust and comprehensive resources to our clients, and I'm excited to continue prioritizing driving innovations that improve the way businesses approach regulatory intelligence and compliance."

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision-makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible."

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and www.SDCExec.com .

The full list of winners can be found here .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About RegASK

RegASK is an AI-driven SaaS platform enabling end-to-end intelligent regulatory workflow orchestration, from automating regulatory intelligence, smart content and documentation and a connected community of 500+ subject matter experts in over 120+ countries for streamlined regulatory execution. For more information, please visit www.Regask.com .

SOURCE RegASK