Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Open Sky Group's Zach Taylor and Dmitry Zaltsberg as Recipients of 2026 Pros to Know Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, has named Zach Taylor and Dmitry Zaltsberg of Open Sky Group as recipients of its prestigious 2026 Pros to Know Award. The annual program honors supply chain leaders whose achievements, innovation, and strategic leadership are shaping the future of the industry.

Zach Taylor was recognized in the Rising Star category for his rapid impact and emerging leadership within the supply chain technology and consulting space. Through his work at Open Sky Group, Taylor has played a key role in helping organizations modernize warehouse operations, adopt advanced supply chain technologies, and drive measurable performance improvements. His ability to translate complex challenges into practical, scalable solutions has positioned him as a rising leader to watch.

Dmitry Zaltsberg was named a recipient in the Leaders in Excellence category, which recognizes seasoned executives who consistently demonstrate exceptional leadership and influence across the supply chain ecosystem. At Open Sky Group, Zaltsberg has been instrumental in guiding large-scale digital transformation initiatives, mentoring teams, and helping clients leverage data, automation, and execution systems to gain long-term competitive advantage.

"When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seems seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals."

The recognition of both Taylor and Zaltsberg underscores Open Sky Group's continued commitment to leadership, innovation, and delivering measurable value across the supply chain.

To view the full list of 2026 Pros to Know winners, visit: https://sdce.me/h6ychkwi

To learn more about Supply & Demand Chain Executive's awards programs, visit: https://www.SDCExec.com/awards

About Open Sky Group:

Open Sky Group, stands as a global leader in supply chain technology, boasting a carefully curated portfolio with best-of-breed partners and cutting-edge SaaS platforms. Our diverse operational expertise in multiple supply chain solutions empowers your operations with proven and unparalleled service.

Through our extensive supply chain proficiency and customer-centric focus, we operate as an extension of your existing operations. Being a single solution architect with fluent multi-technology translation, Open Sky Group is your premier supply chain advisor. By merging our partner portfolio with our state-of-the-art SaaS platform, you now possess a comprehensive toolkit for achieving end-to-end supply chain excellence.

At Open Sky Group, our supply chain experts are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you manage your supply chain. We work to propel your business toward unprecedented levels of success through maximized profitability and efficiency in an increasingly competitive landscape.

www.openskygroup.com

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .



SOURCE Open Sky Group