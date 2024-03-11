Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Perlitch Transport Founder and CEO Jenny Perlitch as Recipient of 2024 Pros to Know Award

Award Coincides with FutureTrans' Rebrand to Perlitch Transport

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MODEX 2024 -- Perlitch Transport , formerly recognized as FutureTrans, announces a significant rebranding initiative spearheaded by its visionary CEO, Jenny Perlitch. This announcement comes as Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the preeminent publication covering the global supply chain landscape, names Jenny one of this year's recipients of the Pros to Know award. This accolade celebrates executives who have demonstrated remarkable achievements, providing a blueprint for other industry leaders seeking to harness the power of the supply chain for competitive advantage.

Jenny Perlitch, Founder and CEO, Perlitch Transport

Recipients of this year's award are profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's March 2024 issue, distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com . Going to MODEX? Jenny and her Perlitch Transport team would be delighted to connect! To schedule a meeting, please contact [email protected] .

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They have spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Under Jenny's extraordinary leadership, transportation, logistics and supply chain optimization provider FutureTrans is rebranding as Perlitch Transport, signaling a transformative shift in identity that mirrors CEO Jenny Perlitch's commitment to six core values: Reliability, Sustainability, Safety, Integrity, Innovation and Inclusivity. The rebranding celebrates nearly two decades of outstanding achievements as FutureTrans. This includes a stellar team; valuable partnerships and long-term clients; a proprietary Transportation Management System (TMS) designed by Jenny Perlitch, leveraging her experience as a software engineer; and a modern SmartWay and CTPAT certified fleet.

"I am honored to be a recipient of the Pros to Know award and excited to introduce the Supply & Demand Chain Executive audience to Perlitch Transport," Jenny Perlitch remarked, "In an era of extraordinary supply chain disruptions, we are proud to empower our customers to meet those challenges through data-driven, customized, reliable service."

Perlitch Transport provides customer-centric solutions, understanding that each industry, and each customer, faces different challenges. The company collaborates with every customer to analyze the potential transportation issues depending on the product type, geographical area, and time sensitivity. Its supply chain consultation services analyze each customer's business model, optimizing their profits for every shipment. Its leading-edge, proprietary TMS powers Perlitch Transport's ability to offer clients a fully integrated solution with unparalleled versatility, while its owned assets offer clients reliability, low cost, and direct service without sacrificing sustainability targets.

ABOUT PERLITCH TRANSPORT:

Founded in 2007 as FutureTrans, Perlitch Transport, based in Montreal, Canada, is empowering its customers to overcome supply chain disruptions, providing data-driven, customized, reliable asset-based service that is fully licensed and bonded for intrastate and cross-border shipments. Perlitch Transport provides premier over-the-road transport, TMS, and logistics services covering North America, including the remote regions of Alaska and Newfoundland. Visit www.perlitchtransport.com and follow us on LinkedIn for insights and news.

