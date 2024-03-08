Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Spinnaker SCA's Joel Garcia as Recipient of 2024's Prestigious Pros to Know Award for Lifetime Achievement

DENVER, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Joel Garcia, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Execution as a winner of this year's Pros to Know Lifetime Achievement award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

Joel Garcia has extensive experience enabling people and technology processes to help establish policies and metrics for each client he works with to optimize their retail replenishment, distribution, and fulfillment operations. During Joel's 25-year career he has become a leading expert in Distribution Center operations and an expert in advising clients in the best use of technology, labor, space, and automation resources to better meet the demands of their internal and external customers. While Joel has spent a significant portion of his career on developing consulting practices focused on implementing distribution systems such as WMS, he has turned his attention over the last 4 years to helping customers better understand how advanced automation solutions such as goods-to-person and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), warehouse execution systems (WES/WCS), warehouse orchestration systems, digital twins, and data science and analytics can help them manage the ever increasing variability in the labor force.

"I believe that we have seen tremendous innovation in the last 5 years as it pertains to technology inside the 4-walls. We have seen many new technologies introduced and we are seeing mature technologies such as WMS and WES expand out into each other's traditional capabilities. WMS vendors are adding WES capabilities and WES vendors are adding WMS capabilities," says Garcia. "Our customers get value from us advising them on the best fit, approach, and architecture to effectively select and deploy these solutions to orchestrate work, labor and automation with these new tools."

Joel acts as an advisor and an architect, helping organizations understand their order profiles and demand patterns. With Joel's extensive expertise in the industry, he's ensured the success of his colleagues and clients alike.

