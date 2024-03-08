Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Spinnaker SCA's John Sharkey as Recipient of 2024's Prestigious Pros to Know Award for Lifetime Achievement

DENVER, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named John Sharkey, Chief Executive Officer, as a winner of this year's Pros to Know Lifetime Achievement award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

As Spinnaker SCA's Chief Executive Officer, John Sharkey has led the successful merger of Spinnaker and SCApath to create a full-service consulting organization with over 50 active clients, YoY growth of almost 40%, strong management consulting and systems implementation across supply chain planning and execution systems. He also led Spinnaker SCA's acquisition of supply chain consulting firm Accelogix in 2023. John's focus is on developing Spinnaker SCA's end-to-end supply chain capabilities with a balanced focus on business and technology expertise. His career has been spent leading major supply chain transformations for manufacturing, distribution, and retail clients. An expert in supply chain technology-enabled business transformation, he is a hands-on participant in these initiatives steering overall strategy with clients' executive teams.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible."

