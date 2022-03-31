Supply & Demand Chain Executive Reveals Winners of 2022 Pros to Know Award

The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Logistics , Arrive Logistics, a leading 3PL and technology company, announced today that J-Ann Tio, Chief Strategy Officer , has been named as one of the winners of the Supply and Demand Chain Executive "2022 Pros to Know" award. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage their supply chain for competitive advantage.

"It is an honor to be recognized alongside other leaders in our industry who are passionate about what we do," notes J-Ann Tio, Chief Strategy Officer of Arrive Logistics. "At Arrive, we are committed to helping our transportation partners succeed, so a culture of high-performance and collaboration is essential. That's why this award is representative of the people that surround me."

"When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year's winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers and partners."

"In just two years since joining Arrive, J-Ann has made a huge impact across the organization," says Matt Pyatt, CEO of Arrive Logistics. "Her industry expertise, passion, and standards make her a leader our team and customers can count on. She is highly deserving of this acknowledgment."

Tio now joins another member of the Arrive leadership team, Darlene Wolf, who was recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Pros to Know in 2021.

Visit www.SDCExec.com to view the full list of "2022 Pros to Know" winners. The overall winner will be announced live at MODEX 2022 in Atlanta. Visit www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About Arrive Logistics

Arrive Logistics is a leading 3PL and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,500 employees, 4,000 customers, and 50,000 carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the 3PL industry, having surpassed $1.6 billion in 2021 revenue. The company has been recognized as a top workplace in Austin by Built in Austin and The Austin Statesman and in Chicago by The Chicago Tribune. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

