Supply Chain Analytics Market size to grow by USD 10,121.6 million from 2022 to 2027; The increased need to improve business processes drives the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The supply chain analytics market size is to grow by USD 10,121.6 million from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.07% during the forecast period. Discover Application Software industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The supply chain analytics market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supply Chain Analytics Market 2023-2027

Supply Chain Analytics Market Sizing

Supply Chain Analytics Market Forecast

Supply Chain Analytics Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The supply chain analytics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Cloudera Inc. - The company offers supply chain analytics through which we learn about trends in the retail, manufacturing, and supply chain industries, and how decision-makers can apply new data sources and technologies.

The company offers supply chain analytics through which we learn about trends in the retail, manufacturing, and supply chain industries, and how decision-makers can apply new data sources and technologies. Antuit Inc. - The company offers advanced supply chain analytics which use artificial intelligence to fill in the gaps.

The company offers advanced supply chain analytics which use artificial intelligence to fill in the gaps. Datameer Inc. - The company offers supply chain analytics which involves making data-driven decisions in order to improve operational and tactical efficiency between vendor touchpoints.

Supply Chain Analytics Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (retail, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the retail segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the emergence of technologies such as big data, IoT, and workflow automation, the retail segment is in the growth phase. In this segment, vendors are adopting supply chain analytics to stay competitive in the market. As digital content is being generated across various platforms, the use of supply chain analytics is expected to grow during the forecast period. The use of analytics solutions helps in content collaboration between vendors, retail stores, suppliers, wholesalers, and end-consumers. Supply chain analytics helps in delivery management, order details management, product sourcing, and vendor management. The adoption of supply chain analytics allows the retail industry to simplify operations and provide improved services to customers. Therefore, the demand for supply chain analytics is growing in the retail sector.

Supply Chain Analytics Market - Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In North America , the growth of the market is driven by factors such as the strong presence of global retailers and supply chain analytics providers. Thus, there is high supply and demand in the region. The region has well-established distribution channels for all types of retail companies. The retail industry provides a competitive environment that fosters strong business operations and innovations that intensify efficiency and reliability. In North America, the US is a leading country in the supply chain analytics market The demand to increase operational efficiency, lower the cost of maintaining supply chains in enterprises, and modernize logistics and warehouse operations is driving the demand for supply chain analytics in the US.

Companies Mentioned

American Software Inc.

Antuit Inc.

Axway Software SA

Cloudera Inc.

Datameer Inc.

Infor Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Manhattan Associates Inc.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Oracle Corp.

QlikTech international AB

RELEX Oy

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Savi Technology Inc.

Software AG

Tableau Software LLC

TARGIT AS

TIBCO Software Inc.

Voxware Inc.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Supply Chain Analytics Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver

The increased need to improve business processes is notably driving the supply chain analytics market growth. By using several predictive mechanisms and risk-averting models, supply chain analytics improves business productivity. It helps companies obtain growth opportunities and reduce errors and failure rates in products and services. Further, supply chain analytics has become a major focus for several industrial organizations, which is driving its demand among different manufacturing companies. By focusing on integrating supply and demand management in the same country, a domestic supply chain coordinates business functions in an organization. It also comprises the tracking and coordination of the flow of components from the source to the destination. Supply chain analytics helps organizations to gain a holistic view of the entire supply chain, measure its performance via customized key performance indicators (KPIs), and identify demand patterns. Thus, the increasing demand for optimizing the supply chain and increasing investments in technology are likely to boost the growth of the supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The increased use of predictive analytics in the supply chain is an emerging trend influencing the supply chain analytics market growth. Predictive modeling techniques can be customized for a group of customers or an individual customer and which leads to accurate and efficient solutions, which enhance the overall efficacy of production while reducing costs. Predictive analytics is focused on making projections about relevant events in the future. For instance, the vendor-managed inventory (VMI) process is a predictive analytics approach, wherein the consumer defines the inventory thresholds. After planning the production and transport of the goods, the supplier informs the customer about the planned delivery. This helps suppliers to control their inventory effectively and efficiently. Therefore, the advantages of predictive analytics are anticipated to support the growth of the supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

The implementation challenges may hinder the supply chain analytics market growth. Globally, supply chain networks are becoming interconnected, which makes the application of analytics difficult. The coordination of demand and capacities between suppliers and customers is complex. However, the supply chain process involves many key variables, which makes optimization less feasible. Organizations have their own planning and data storage systems, which can be incompatible with end-to-end processes and the full transparency of data. Supply chains have become complex over the last few years, as many suppliers have customers across the world. The B2B standards are also evolving, which causes SCM software vendors to support different business processes within a customer supply chain. This has increased the complexity of SCM software solutions, which will adversely influence the global supply chain analytics market over the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Supply Chain Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,121.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Software Inc., Antuit Inc., Axway Software SA, Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech International AB, RELEX Oy, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Savi Technology Inc., Software AG, Tableau Software LLC, TARGIT AS, TIBCO Software Inc., and Voxware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

