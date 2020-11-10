Supply Chain Analytics Market to Reach $16.82 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 17.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Supply chain analytics Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transportation & Logistics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global supply chain analytics market generated $4.53 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $16.82 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2489

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:

Rise in need of improving operational and supply chain efficiencies, increase in adoption of Big Data technologies, and supporting initiatives by transportation & logistics for Big Data projects drive the growth of the global supply chain analytics market. However, inaccuracies in data and lack of skilled IT staff restrain the market growth. On the other hand, growth in awareness regarding benefits of supply chain analytics and surge in demand for cloud-based supply chain analytics solution are anticipated to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Supply Chain Analytics Market:

The covid-19 outbreak has considerably enhanced the growth of the supply chain analytics market. The demand for supply chain analytics has increased across various industries.

At the same time, the demand for supply chain analytics is anticipated to elevate post-pandemic, as it would enable the companies to examine business continuity scenarios.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Supply Chain Analytics Market

The software segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period:

Based on component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global supply chain analytics market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the advantages offered by supply chain analytics solution such as reduced inventory costs using smart demand sensing, increased responsive transport logistics, new sales & operations execution (S&OE) workflows, optimization of work plans and more. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its adoption to ensure effective functioning of software and platforms throughout the predictive analysis process.

The supermarket & hypermarket segment to maintain its lead status by 2027:

Based on industry vertical, the retail and consumer goods segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share of the global supply chain analytics market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is due to high demand for advanced solutions to manage the supplier network, Omni-channel sales, and risk management in supply chain of retail companies. However, the automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of automation & following Industry 4.0 trend, especially in Europe.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2489

North America region to dominate the market throughout 2027:

The global supply chain analytics market across North America, contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue, holding around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019. Growth in e-commerce along with rising government funding to support big data projects in the U.S. drives the market in this province. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.8% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in adoption of advanced analytics across multiple industries and growing use of supply chain analytics to gain competitive edge in the business as well as for meeting customer expectations propel the market growth in the region.

Leading market players:

Tableau

Qlik

Infor Inc

Kinaxis Inc.

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

SAP

IBM

SAS Institute

Microstrategy

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market to Reach $24.44 Billion by 2026

Biometrics as a Service Market Expected to Reach $5,376.36 Million by 2026

Hyperscale Data Center Market is Expected to Reach $71.2 Billion by 2022

E-Commerce Logistics Market to Garner $535,895 Million, Globally by 2022

IoT in Aerospace & Defense Market to Reach $40,950 Million, by 2023

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research