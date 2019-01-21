Supply Chain Analytics Market Worth $7.1 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, January 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Supply Chain Analytics Market by Software (Supplier Performance Analytics, Demand Analysis and Forecasting, and Inventory Analytics), Services, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Supply Chain Analytics Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2018 to USD 7.1 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



The key factors driving the supply chain market include increasing volume and velocity of data, need to enhance operational and supply chain efficiencies, and advent of AI and machine learning into supply chain management.

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Supply Chain Analytics Market"

71 - Tables

45 - Figures

163 - Pages

Inventory analytics segment constituted the largest market share in 2018

Today, the organizations are more concerned about inventory levels, which is inclining them toward inventory analytics solutions to determine the minimum inventory targets across the entire supply chain network. The inventory analytics software enables organizations to monitor inventory levels to enhance sales performance, improve cost exposure, maintain optimum inventory, and increase turnover through inventory level reduction.

Get Free 10% Customization @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=139106911

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on component, the Supply Chain Analytics Market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Professional services and managed services help enterprises in building successful client relationships by continuously supporting them through the business tenure. Furthermore, these services benefit enterprises by maximizing resource usage, improving project execution, and streamlining business operations. The need for services, such as support and maintenance, would also grow, as the adoption of supply chain analytics software increases.

Retail and consumer goods industry vertical to garner the largest market size during the forecast period

The retail industry vertical is undergoing substantial transformations with rapid economic and income growth in emerging nations. Big data has emerged as a pivotal element in building business development strategies. The industry is facing various challenges, such as long-term uptrend in commodity, raw material prices, changing supply chain architecture, and cost-trend dynamics. Supply chain analytics helps design and develop cost-competitive global business strategies for enhancing business productivity, optimizing transportation and logistics networks, and lowering costs. Supply chain analytics solutions also offer various other benefits, such as inventory planning and optimization, reduction in logistics and transportation costs, and enhanced overall profitability to organizations working in the industry.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the overall Supply Chain Analytics Market during the forecast period. This region houses some of the major vendors of data analytics specialized in offering supply chain analytics solutions, such as SAS Institute, IBM, Oracle, and Tableau. These players have their headquarters, as well as direct sales offices in the region. Major retail chains across the US and Canada have already embraced analytics in their supply chain processes and are leveraging its benefits. For instance, Walmart initiated its own Walmart Data Café, which was developed on SAP HANA's in-memory engine.

Inquire before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=139106911

The Supply Chain Analytics Market comprises major solution providers, such as SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Software AG (Germany), MicroStrategy (US), Tableau (US), Qlik (US),TIBCO (US), Cloudera (US), Logility (US), Savi Technology (US),Infor (US), RELEX Solutions (Finland), TARGIT (Denmark), Voxware (US), The AnyLogic Company(US), Antuit (US), Axway (US), AIMMS (Netherlands), BRIDGEi2i (India), Domo (US), Datameer (US), 1010data(US), Rosslyn Analytics(UK). The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the supply analytics market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/supply-chain-analytic-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets