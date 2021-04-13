Supply Chain Careers Launches to Advance the Careers of Supply Chain Professionals and Help Employers Build Superior Teams

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Chain Careers aims to become the premiere career-long hub for the supply chain community, spanning all industries and functional areas. The company was co-founded by Rodney Apple, Mike Ogle and Hinesh Patel who have extensive experience working on the "talent" side of supply chain management.

"Supply Chain Careers builds upon the foundation of professional development content that I've developed from specializing in end-to-end supply chain recruitment for the last two decades," stated Rodney Apple.

"We saw a need for a content-rich resource to get careers started and for career-long continuous improvement of professionals and employers," stated Mike Ogle, who has three decades of experience as a professor and supply chain association executive.

"SupplyChainCareers.com was brought to life with two things in mind – to help supply chain professionals improve their development, and for supply chain leaders to get the most of their teams. We believe supplychaincareers.com will achieve both of these important goals," stated Patel.

Supply Chain Careers launches with the following career-enhancing tools and resources (more to be introduced within the near future):

Supply Chain Careers Podcast – featuring career-oriented conversations across all supply chain disciplines and industry segments. Topics span career and professional development as well as hiring, retaining and developing supply chain talent.

Supply Chain Careers Content Hub – explore our vast, ever-expanding content hub featuring valuable advice and information catered towards helping professionals, students and employers.

Supply Chain Careers Job Board – featuring a focus on supply chain professional positions such as specialists, managers, directors, and VPs -- plus student internships and early-career professional positions. Developed to make it easier for employers to better target professionals with enhanced posting and searching capabilities.

About Supply Chain Careers LLC

Supply Chain Careers' mission is to help professionals and students advance their careers in supply chain, and help employers improve their ability to hire, develop and retain teams of supply chain talent. For more information, contact Supply Chain Careers via https://supplychaincareers.com/contact-us/ or [email protected].

