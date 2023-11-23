SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL RELEASES TOP 100 CSCOs LIST

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Chain Digital is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated launch of its prestigious Top 100 CSCOs supplement—celebrating the best of the best of global supply chain leaders.

The list showcases the Chief Supply Chain Officers - or equivalent roles - who are elevating the industry.

It comprises of 100 individuals who are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, and capitalising on strategic opportunities to advance the supply chain function.

All individuals have a passion for the industry and are driven to make a positive change for the organisations they work for and the communities they serve.

For further details on the Top 100 CSCOs supplement, and to explore the incredible supply chain journeys of these global pioneers, click HERE.

Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik says:
"Our Top 100 series champions professionals of all disciplines, backgrounds, and regions. It celebrates the leaders who elevate the industry day in, and day out." 

You can read the latest news in Supply Chain Digital by clicking HERE.

You can now sign up for the next Procurement & SupplyChain LIVE Singapore conference virtually from the 21st March 2024.

