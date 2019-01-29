Supply Chain Industry Veteran Brice Elliott Joins One Network to Amplify the Value Customers and Partners Receive from Its Real Time Value Network

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, the global provider of multiparty digital network platform and services, today announced that revenue and supply chain thought leader Brice Elliott has joined the company as Executive Vice President. Mr. Elliott will lead One Network's go-to-market strategy by overseeing its worldwide sales and partnership efforts, so customers can achieve optimum performance with One Network's Real Time Value Network™ (RTVN). He will report directly to One Network's CEO and founder Greg Brady.

With 60,000 global businesses onboarded and growing, the Real Time Value Network is the largest business operating network worldwide that enables businesses to create consumer-driven networks that support their digital transformation. One Network's platform connects all trading partners to an AI-powered and blockchain-enabled network, so they can collaborate, optimize and execute together to serve the end customers. The result is unprecedented visibility and control across the supply chain which reduces the cost to deploy, maintain, and support multiple systems and partners.

"In today's highly competitive global market, organizations are continually challenged to find progressive ways to transform their supply chain in an effort to better manage customer demand and improve performance and profits," said Elliott. "One Network's RTVN is bringing transformational change to organizations by turning linear supply chains into connected, intelligent, scalable, customizable, and nimble digital supply networks. These business networks are creating breakthrough results and powering business processes quicker and more effectively. I am thrilled to the join such a dynamic company and help some of the world's largest companies achieve even greater value."

With almost 40 years of experience, Mr. Elliott is an experienced executive who is recognized for bringing transformational technologies to market. After a distinguished career at Xerox Corporation, he moved into the software industry in 1988 with Sherpa Corporation, the industry's first PLM solution. Brice has held senior executive roles with software companies such as ASK Computer Systems, EndecaTechnologies, Hortonworks, i2 Technologies, Infor and PeopleSoft. He joins One Network from Pramata, where he was the Chief Revenue Officer responsible for sales and customer success initiatives.

"I am thrilled to welcome Brice to our executive team and to applying his unprecedented passion and dedication to help our customers realize even greater growth and results," said One Network's Greg Brady. "Brice's skills and insight will be instrumental in helping companies maneuver and capitalize on this new digital landscape, and we look forward to applying his expertise to the benefit of our burgeoning community."

Brice will lead One Network's 2019 international sales kickoff event later this month where partners and employees from around the world will learn about the latest enhancements, functionality, and use cases of One Network's AI-powered network.

About One Network Enterprises

Founded in 2002, One Network provides a multiparty Intelligent Business Platform solution powered by AI and Blockchain, that delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. One Network's cloud platform, the Real Time Value Network™ (RTVN) supports modular, adaptable solutions that enable multiparty businesses to realize value and run more efficiently, with less waste. Harnessing the power of NEO, an intelligent agent that predicts consumer demand, the RTVN has been helping organizations from around the world from nearly every industry operate their supply chain at near-theoretical limits. Additionally, One Network offers aPaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build and run multiparty applications. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com or follow them @onenetwork.

